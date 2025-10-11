Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cousins Valentin Vacherot and Arthur Rinderknech will meet in the Shanghai Masters final after pulling off stunning upsets of former champions Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals on Saturday.

World No 204 Vacherot became the lowest-ranked player to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final after he defeated a struggling Djokovic 6-3, 6-4.

Hours later, Rinderknech knocked out former US Open champion Medvedev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 to complete an extraordinary family double.

“I can’t even say it’s a dream because I don’t think even one person in our family dreamt about it,” Rinderknech said about facing his cousin in Sunday’s final.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Shanghai Masters final?

Vacherot and Rinderknech will meet on Sunday at 9.30am BST.

TV channel and how to watch online

The final will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports UHDR and Sky Sports +.

Subscribers can stream the match live via the Sky Go and Sky Sports apps and website.

open image in gallery Arthur Rinderknech, right, will face his cousin Valentin Vacherot, left, in the final (Andy Wong/AP) ( AP )

What did they say after the semis?

“This is just crazy,” Vacherot said on court afterwards. “It was an hour and 40 minutes of pure joy, even though not many people wanted me to keep going. He's really appreciated here.

“I got a bit lost in all his titles when they were announcing him, but it was an unreal experience. Now I’m probably just going to enjoy the win tonight and think about the final tomorrow.”

Rinderknech said: “In the best dreams, we couldn't have dreamt about this. I can’t even say it’s a dream. I don’t think even one person in our family dreamt about this. It wasn’t a dream.

“It’s just a dream that came out of nowhere and we started believing it maybe in the quarters. I was like, ‘who knows? It’s very hard. Maybe a guy or two can pull out. Whatever can happen’.

“Now we are here. We fought so many matches. Somehow, we are both guys standing at the end. Just incredible.”