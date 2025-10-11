Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Is Shanghai Masters final on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Valentin Vacherot v Arthur Rinderknech online

The cousins will meet in a rare family affair in Sunday’s Shanghai Masters final

Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 11 October 2025 17:10 BST
Comments
Valentin Vacherot, left, celebrates with Arthur Rinderknech after both players made the final
Cousins Valentin Vacherot and Arthur Rinderknech will meet in the Shanghai Masters final after pulling off stunning upsets of former champions Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals on Saturday.

World No 204 Vacherot became the lowest-ranked player to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final after he defeated a struggling Djokovic 6-3, 6-4.

Hours later, Rinderknech knocked out former US Open champion Medvedev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 to complete an extraordinary family double.

“I can’t even say it’s a dream because I don’t think even one person in our family dreamt about it,” Rinderknech said about facing his cousin in Sunday’s final.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Shanghai Masters final?

Vacherot and Rinderknech will meet on Sunday at 9.30am BST.

TV channel and how to watch online

The final will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports UHDR and Sky Sports +.

Subscribers can stream the match live via the Sky Go and Sky Sports apps and website.

Arthur Rinderknech, right, will face his cousin Valentin Vacherot, left, in the final (Andy Wong/AP)
What did they say after the semis?

“This is just crazy,” Vacherot said on court afterwards. “It was an hour and 40 minutes of pure joy, even though not many people wanted me to keep going. He's really appreciated here.

“I got a bit lost in all his titles when they were announcing him, but it was an unreal experience. Now I’m probably just going to enjoy the win tonight and think about the final tomorrow.”

Rinderknech said: “In the best dreams, we couldn't have dreamt about this. I can’t even say it’s a dream. I don’t think even one person in our family dreamt about this. It wasn’t a dream.

“It’s just a dream that came out of nowhere and we started believing it maybe in the quarters. I was like, ‘who knows? It’s very hard. Maybe a guy or two can pull out. Whatever can happen’.

“Now we are here. We fought so many matches. Somehow, we are both guys standing at the end. Just incredible.”

