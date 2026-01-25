Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Jannik Sinner v Luciano Darderi start time and how to watch Australian Open match

The defending champion continues his Australian Open bid against his compatriot Darderi

Jannik Sinner said he was 'lucky' as he was saved by the heat rule in his third-round win
Jannik Sinner said he was 'lucky' as he was saved by the heat rule in his third-round win (REUTERS)

Jannik Sinner continues the defence of his Australian Open title as he takes on Italian countryman Luciano Darderi in the fourth round.

Sinner admitted he got “lucky” in his third-round win over Eliot Spizzirri as the defending champion was saved by the heat rule. Sinner was cramping and looked to be in big trouble before the tournament’s heat stress level enforced the roof to close, as the 24-year-old second seed recovered to close out victory.

Next, Sinner takes on the 22nd seed Darderi. It may be their first career meeting, but Sinner and the 23-year-old practiced together during the off-season. Four-time grand slam champion Sinner has a fearsome record against fellow Italian players, however, winning 17 in a row.

Darderi, who is into the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time in his career after beating Karen Khachanov in four sets, said of the challenge facing him: “Is going to feel really, really good. An amazing experience, good match. I will try to do my best.”

What time is Jannik Sinner v Luciano Darderi?

The fourth-round match at the Australian Open has been scheduled fourth on the Margaret Court Arena, with a not before time of 7am GMT (UK time). It will follow the women’s singles match between Elena Rybakina and Elise Mertens, which will not start before 5am GMT.

Australian Open order of play

Margaret Court Arena

From 5:00 AM GMT

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [5] vs Elise Mertens (BEL) [21]

From 7:00 AM GMT

Luciano Darderi (ITA) [22] vs Jannik Sinner (ITA) [2]

Jannik Sinner v Luciano Darderi head-to-head

This will be their first career meeting at tour level.

Is the Australian Open on TV?

The tournament will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK as well as online on Discovery+.

In the US, it will be shown live on ESPN and Tennis Channel.

