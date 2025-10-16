Sinner beats Tsitsipas to reach Six Kings Slam semi-finals

Novak Djokovic faces Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz takes on Taylor Fritz on a blockbuster second day of action at the big-money Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

The six-player event is taking place across three days in Riyadh with every player earning a $1.5m appearance fee and a massive $4.5m going to the overall winner. Alcaraz and Djokovic were given byes straight to today’s semi-finals, while Sinner and Fritz came through Wednesday’s quarter-finals with little fuss.

World No 2 Sinner destroyed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3 after Fritz took just 59 minutes to beat an under-powered Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4 in front of a muted Saudi crowd, who will hopes that today’s enticing matches live up to the billing.

Every match is streamed live on Netflix and last year’s final saw Sinner beat Alcaraz to become the inaugural Six Kings Slam champion, so the Italian will be keen to retain his crown in Riyadh over the next few days.

Follow coverage of the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh with our live blog below: