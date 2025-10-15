Carlos Alcaraz defeats Jannik Sinner to win second grand slam title of 2025 at US Open

Jannik Sinner headlines the first day of action as tennis’s biggest-money exhibition, the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia, returns.

The six-player event is taking place across three days in Riyadh with every player earning a $1.5m appearance fee and a massive $4.5m going to the overall winner. Sinner is joined in competing by fellow superstars Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have been given byes straight to the semi-finals, meaning they enter the fray on Thursday, but this evening sees two quarter-finals as Taylor Fritz faces Alexander Zverev before Sinner takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has replaced the injured Jack Draper.

Every match is streamed live on Netflix and last year’s final saw Sinner beat Alcaraz to become the inaugural Six Kings Slam champion, so the Italian will be keen to retain his crown in Riyadh over the next few days.

