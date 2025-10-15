Six Kings Slam live: Sinner, Djokovic and Alcaraz compete in big-money Saudi exhibition
Jannik Sinner faces Stefanos Tsitsipas to headline the day one action in Riyadh, where Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are also competing
Jannik Sinner headlines the first day of action as tennis’s biggest-money exhibition, the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia, returns.
The six-player event is taking place across three days in Riyadh with every player earning a $1.5m appearance fee and a massive $4.5m going to the overall winner. Sinner is joined in competing by fellow superstars Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.
Alcaraz and Djokovic have been given byes straight to the semi-finals, meaning they enter the fray on Thursday, but this evening sees two quarter-finals as Taylor Fritz faces Alexander Zverev before Sinner takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has replaced the injured Jack Draper.
Every match is streamed live on Netflix and last year’s final saw Sinner beat Alcaraz to become the inaugural Six Kings Slam champion, so the Italian will be keen to retain his crown in Riyadh over the next few days.
Jannik Sinner returns as defending champion
Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz in last year’s Six Kings Slam final, having also beaten Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.
The Italian took home the $6m prize amid a dominant run of form towards the end of the season that included titles at the US Open and ATP Finals.
He returns as the defending champion having retired from his third-round match at the Shanghai Open after struggling physically.
The Wimbledon champion lost in the US Open final to Alcaraz - and could come face to face with the Spaniard in Riyadh for the first time since New York.
How to watch the Six Kings Slam
The Six Kings Slam will be shown live on Netflix. It is not a ‘pay-per-view’ event and is available to Netflix customers at no additional cost.
Six Kings Slam schedule
Wednesday October 15
From 5:30pm BST (UK time)
Quarter-final 1: Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz
Not before 7:00pm BST (UK time)
Quarter-final 2: Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Thursday October 16
From 5:30pm BST (UK time)
Semi-final 1: Carlos Alcaraz vs Zverev / Fritz
Semi-final 2: Novak Djokovic vs Sinner / Tsitsipas
Six Kings Slam
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia.
Tennis’s biggest-money exhibition event sees six of the sport’s superstars competing for a $4.5m first prize.
Jannik Sinner headlines the action on day one with his quarter-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas, so stick with us for all the action
