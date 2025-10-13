When is Six Kings Slam? Schedule, confirmed line-up and how to watch
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have received a first-round bye ahead of the six-player exhibition
Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are all signed up to play in the latest edition of the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia.
The six-player exhibition event will take place across three days in Riyadh, with the tournament offering all competitors a $1.5m participation fee plus an additional $4.5m for the overall winner.
Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev will also play in the 2025 event, with Stefanos Tsitsipas replacing the injured Jack Draper. Every match will be streamed live on Netflix, starting on Wednesday.
Sinner defeated Alcaraz in last year’s final to win the inaugural Six Kings Slam, which also featured a final showdown between Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
As it is an exhibition, the Six Kings Slam does not offer rankings points. It is the highest profile men’s tennis event to take place in Saudi Arabia, which has often been accused of using sport and entertainment to whitewash its human rights record.
Riyadh also hosts the end-of-season WTA Finals, due to take place from 1 November, which features the eight best women’s players in the world competing for the year-end prize.
Six Kings Slam line-up
Novak Djokovic (24-time grand slam champion)
Carlos Alcaraz (six-time grand slam champion)
Jannik Sinner (four-time grand slam champion)
Alexander Zverev (three-time grand slam finalist)
Taylor Fritz (2024 US Open finalist)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (two-time grand slam finalist)
Six Kings Slam schedule
Wednesday October 15
Quarter-final 1: Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz
Quarter-final 2: Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Thursday October 16
Semi-final 1: Carlos Alcaraz vs Zverev / Fritz
Semi-final 2: Novak Djokovic vs Sinner / Tsitsipas
Saturday October 18
Third place match: TBC
Grand Final: TBC
How to watch the Six Kings Slam
The Six Kings Slam will be shown live on Netflix. It is not a ‘pay-per-view’ event and is available to Netflix customers at no additional cost.
Six Kings Slam prize money
Participation fee: $1.5m
2025 champion: $4.5m
