When is the French Open women’s final? Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova start time
Swiatek is yet to drop a set at Roland Garros and now faces an unexpected opponent in the French Open final
Iga Swiatek goes for back-to-back French Open titles as the world No 1 faces Karolina Muchova in the Roland Garros final.
The defending champion has yet to drop a set in Paris but was pushed hard by Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semi-finals as the Pole bids for a third French Open title.
Muchova will be playing in her first grand slam final after the unseeded Czech stunned world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka with a sensational third-set comeback on Thursday.
Muchova has an impressive record against the world’s best and has won her five previous matches against top-three opposition, while also winning the only previous match-up with Swiatek in 2019.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is the French Open women’s final?
Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova in the women’s singles final will be played from 2pm BST (UK time) on Saturday 10 June.
How to watch the French Open 2023
You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
Odds
Iga Swiatek - 1/8
Karolina Muchova - 6/1
Results so far
Iga Swiatek
1st round: 6-4 6-0 vs Bucsa
2nd round: 6-4 6-0 vs Liu
3rd round: 6-0 6-0 vs Wang
4th round: 5-1 (W) vs Tsurenko
Quarters: 6-2 6-2 vs Gauff (6)
Semis: 6-2 7-6 vs Haddad Maia (14)
Karolina Muchova
1st round: 7-6 7-5 vs Sakkari (8)
2nd round: 6-3 0-6 6-3 vs Podoroska
3rd round: 6-3 6-2 vs Begu (27)
4th round: 6-4 6-3 vs Avanesyan
Quarters: 7-5 6-2 vs Pavlyuchenkova
Semis: 7-6 6-7 7-5 vs Sabalenka (2)
