Jannik Sinner takes on Taylor Fritz in the final at Flushing Meadows ( Getty Images )

Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz meet in the men’s final of the US Open as the world No 1 takes on both the American No 1 and a fervent crowd.

Sinner, who was cleared off wrongdoing by an independent tribunal after testing positive for the banned Clostebol in March, saw off Britain’s Jack Draper in a hot and heavy semi-final and can clinch the second grand slam title of his career tonight after winning the Australian Open in January.

Fritz got the better of his fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the semi-finals to reach the first grand slam final of his career, and the 26-year-old had to hold back the tears as he processed his achievement. “It’s the reason why I do what I do, it’s he reason I work so hard,” Fritz said of the chance to become a grand slam champion. “I’m in the final of the US Open.”

Follow all the action from the men’s US Open final below