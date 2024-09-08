US Open final LIVE: Build-up to Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz showdown at Flushing Meadows
Will world No 1 Sinner win the second major title of his career or can Fritz pull off a shock to clinch his maiden grand slam? Follow all the action from the US Open final
Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz meet in the men’s final of the US Open as the world No 1 takes on both the American No 1 and a fervent crowd.
Sinner, who was cleared off wrongdoing by an independent tribunal after testing positive for the banned Clostebol in March, saw off Britain’s Jack Draper in a hot and heavy semi-final and can clinch the second grand slam title of his career tonight after winning the Australian Open in January.
Fritz got the better of his fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the semi-finals to reach the first grand slam final of his career, and the 26-year-old had to hold back the tears as he processed his achievement. “It’s the reason why I do what I do, it’s he reason I work so hard,” Fritz said of the chance to become a grand slam champion. “I’m in the final of the US Open.”
Follow all the action from the men’s US Open final below
How to watch the final tonight
Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner will take to the court at 7pm BST (UK time) tonight. The final will start at 2pm local time (ET).
The US Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis throughout the fortnigh and the men’s final will be broadcast on the channel. Subscribers can stream the match online via the the Sky Sports Go app and website.
Route to final – Taylor Fritz
Fritz’s journey to the final has been a little more taxing, winning in four sets against Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev to make the semi-finals, where he was embroiled in a five-set battle with fellow American Frances Tiafoe. But Taifoe faded in the final throes and Fritz took advantage.
R1: Camilo Ugo Carabelli 7-5 6-1 6-2
R2: Matteo Berrettini 6-3 7-6 6-1
R3: Francisco Comesana 6-3 6-4 6-2
R4: Casper Ruud 3-6 6-4 6-3 6-2
QFs: Alexander Zverev 7-6 3-6 6-4 7-6
SFs: Frances Tiafoe 4-6 7-5 4-6 6-4 6-1
Route to final – Jannik Sinner
Sinner has not been at his imperious best through the tournament, dropping the opening set of his campaign and another against Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals. But he has still been the best player in the men’s draw and is rightly begins this final as the favourite to lift the trophy tonight.
R1: Mackenzie McDonald 2-6 6-2 6-1 6-2
R2: Alex Michelsen 6-4 6-0 6-2
R3: Christopher O’Connell 6-1 6-4 6-2
R4: Tommy Paul 7-6 7-6 6-1
QFs: Daniil Medvedev 6-2 1-6 6-1 6-4
SFs: Jack Draper 7-5 7-6 6-2
Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz: Head to head
The pair have met only twice before, with one win apiece. Their most recent meeting, last year at Indian Wells, was a tight affair which went the way of the young Italian.
2023: Indian Wells - Sinner wins 6-4 4-6 6-4
2021: Indian Wells - Fritz wins 6-4 6-3
Jannik Sinner v Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz has the chance to end a 21-year wait for an American men’s US Open winner, but faces World No 1 Jannik Sinner in the New York final.
Fritz defeated compatriot Frances Tiafoe in five sets to become the first man to reach the US Open final since Andy Roddick in 2006, and is now one win away from emulating Roddick’s 2003 victory.
Sinner, though, stands as the ultimate test, with the Italian winning his first grand slam title at the Australian Open earlier this year. He is on a 13-match winning run on hard courts at the majors.
Sinner defeated Britain’s Jack Draper in a dramatic semi-final on Friday night, but there were concerns for the 23-year-old after he fell on his left wrist and received medical treatment.
Fritz, who is through to his first grand slam final at 26, has faced Sinner on two previous occasions. Sinner won their last meeting at Indian Wells in 2023, with Fritz securing victory at the same tournament in 2021.
Jannik Sinner v Taylor Fritz
Hello and welcome along to live coverage of the men’s US Open final!
