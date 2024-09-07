Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Jessica Pegula faces Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final that will crown a new women’s champion in New York.

Pegula is looking to keep the title in American hands after Coco Gauff’s victory at Flushing Meadows last year.

Gauff’s win came against Sabalenka, but the Belarusian has underlined her status as the dominant hard-court player with another run to the US Open final.

Sabalenka, who has won the last two Australian Open titles, has experience on her side against the sixth-seed Pegula, who is through to her first grand slam final at the age of 30.

But Pegula, who defeated World No 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals, will have the backing of the Arthur Ashe crowd in an intriguing final in New York.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the US Open women’s final?

Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka will take to the court at 9pm BST (UK time) on Saturday 7 September in New York. The final will start at 4pm local time (ET).

How to watch

The US Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis throughout the fortnight and both matches will be broadcast on the channel. Subscribers can stream the match online via the the Sky Sports Go app and website.