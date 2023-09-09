What time is the US Open women’s final and how can I watch it?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The end of two weeks of intense action at the US Open draws near, but first the grand prizes have to be earned and handed out - with the women’s singles final coming up on Saturday night.

American teenager Coco Gauff has made good on her enormous potential and impressive form by surging into her second-ever grand slam final and her first on home soil, following an appearance at the 2022 French Open final.

On that occasion she was outclassed by Iga Swiatek but the No1 seed fell at the last-16 hurdle here, with Gauff knocking out the woman who beat the Pole - Jelena Ostapenko - in the very next round. After that only Karolina Muchova stood between Gauff and the final, with the American triumphing in straight sets after a delay due to a protest on the court.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka is looking to win her second grand slam of the year, having won in Australia already. The 25-year-old has a fantastic recent grand slam record, reaching the semis at Wimbledon and the French Open this year too. Daria Kasatkina, Qinwen Zheng and Madison Keys have all fallen to Sabalenka in the past week, the semi against the latter showing her resilience as she bounced back from losing the first set to love to win 2-1 after successive tiebreaker triumphs.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the US Open women's singles final.

When is the US Open women’s final?

The women’s singles final will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium and is scheduled for a 9pm BST start, though that is still pending earlier matches on the day.

Where can I watch it?

What is the prize money?

Both the men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.37m, with the runners-up earning £1.18m.

Odds

Gauff 21/20

Sabalenka 4/5

Prediction

Gauff to be driven on by the backing of the home crowd and claim her first grand slam success - but only after a struggle. Gauff victory in three sets.