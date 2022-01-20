The Australian Open kicks off 2022’s Grand Slam tennis calendar as attention turns to matters on the court following the uncertainty surrounding Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic, the reigning men’s singles champion, will not be defending his title in Melbourne after being deported from the country one day before the start of the tournament.

It leaves US Open champion Daniil Medvedev as the top seed in the men’s draw, with Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini, Stefanos Tsitsipas and a returning Rafael Nadal also among the contenders.

In the women’s draw, top seed and home favourite Ash Barty will fancy her chances of adding an Australian Open to French and Wimbledon titles, but Emma Raducanu's remarkable US Open triumph in September shows just how unpredictable the sport can be.

Here is everything you need to know.

When does the Australian Open start?

The Australian Open begins on Monday 17 January and ends on Sunday 30 January.

What time is it on in the UK?

The first sessions will begin at around midnight in the UK, with evening sessions starting at around 8am GMT.

How to watch in the UK on TV and online

The Australian Open will be broadcast live in the UK on Eurosport 1 (Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521) and Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522). Subscribers can stream Eurosport’s coverage online via the website and Eurosport app, as well as the Sky Go app for Sky customers subscribed to the Eurosport channels.

Provisional schedule (UK times)