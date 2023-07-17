Wimbledon prize money: How much will the winners get?
The total prize money pool increased for this year’s Championships
The total prize money for this year’s Wimbledon across the men’s and women’s singles tournaments was up to a record £32,154,000.
It represented an increase of 10.9 per cent from 2022 and the total amount was split equally across the men’s and women’s tournaments.
The winners of the men’s and women’s singles – Marketa Vondrousova and Carlos Alcaraz respectively – took home a record £2.35m, which is an increase of 17.5 per cent on what Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina won in 2022.
The runners-up – Ons Jabeur and Novak Djokovic – earned £1.175m for making the final, while the prize money for reaching the first round of the tournament’s main draw was £55,000 – even for the players that exited the competition without winning a single match.
The sums in the doubles were far lower however, with the total prize money for the men’s and women’s doubles, across two events, being £5,164,000, and £448,000 for the mixed doubles.
Wimbledon 2023 prize money
Men’s and women’s singles
Winner
£2,350,000
Runner-up
£1,175,000
Semi-Finalists
£600,000
Quarter-Finalists
£340,000
Fourth Round
£207,000
Third Round
£131,000
Second Round
£85,000
First Round
£55,000
Total prize money
£32,154,000
