Where can I watch French Open 2023? TV channel, streaming and more

The French Open will host one of the most intriguing grand slams in recent memory as the world’s top players return to the famous red clay of Roland Garros.

The absence of 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal for the first time since 2005 is the big talking point, while Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz could face each other in the semi-finals after they landed in the same half of the men’s singles draw.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek is aiming to complete a hat-trick of French Open titles in the women’s singles but will face competition from Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur, while Elena Rybakina was forced to withdraw due to illness.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch the French Open 2023

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

French Open order of play - Tuesday 6 June

all times BST

Court Philippe Chatrier

From 10:00

Karolina Muchova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Elina Svitolina vs Aryna Sabalenka

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov

Not before 19:15

Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

For the full order of play, click here

French Open 2023 tournament schedule

Tuesday 6 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 7 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 8 June: Women’s singles - semi-finals | Mixed doubles final

Friday 9 June: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 10 June: Women’s singles final | Men’s doubles final | Wheelchair final

Sunday 11 June: Men’s singles final| Women’s doubles final

French Open prize money

According to the French Open, total prize money for this year’s Roland Garros is approximately £43m (€49.6m).

That sees an increase of 12.3 per cent from 2022.

Prize money is distributed equally between the women’s and men’s singles, as follows:

Champion - £2m (€2.3m)

Runner-up - £1m (€1.15m)

Semi-finalist - £550,000 (€630,000)

Quarter-finalist - £350,000 (€400,000)

Round 4 - £200,000 (€240,000)

Round 3 - £125,000 (€142,000)

Round 2 - £85,000 (€97,000)

Round 1 - £60,000 (€69,000)