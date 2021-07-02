Wimbledon 2021 LIVE: Andy Murray, Dan Evans and Novak Djokovic in action after Emma Raducanu heroics
Follow all the action live from day five in SW19
Follow all the action from day five at Wimbledon with Andy Murray and Dan Evans both back in action after teenager Emma Raducanu’s heroics last night.
The 18-year-old, who sat her A-Levels just two months ago, was handed a wildcard for the women’s singles draw and pulled off a seismic upset by defeating French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova to reach the third round. Andy Murray will once again be attempting to match that drama, after his titanic five-set match against Oscar Otte on Wednesday. The two-time former Wimbledon champion will face Denis Shapovalov on Centre Court this evening, with the young Canadian considered one of the brightest stars on the ATP Tour and represents a far tougher test.
Dan Evans will also be flying the flag when he takes on Sebastian Korda, a member of one of America’s most prestigious sporting families. Last month, his sister, Nelly, won the PGA Championship. Several strong contenders in the women’s draw will also continue their challenge, with No 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka back in action after a back-and-forth battle against Katie Boulter. Iga Swiatek, Sloane Stephens and Garbine Muguruza also all feature. Follow all the action live below:
Emma Raducanu, 18, became the youngest British woman to reach the third round of Wimbledon since the late Elena Baltacha in 2002.
She stunned 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova in the second round to defeat her in straight sets. The win will see her come up against Sorana Cîrstea in the third round and the teenager says she will do everything she can to remain at Wimbledon.
She said: “Being someone who has not been able to compete much and who has always been held back by something, to be at the Championships I feel like I am on a holiday. It is unbelievable and I just want to stay here for as long as I can.
“Playing in front of a home crowd definitely helps. The support is so loud and they are so behind me. I am really grateful so I have that in the back of my mind.”
WIMBLEDON 2021: FEDERER PRAISES NORRIE
Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has praised his third round opponent Cameron Norrie ahead of their match tomorrow.
Norrie has reached the final 32 of the British event for the first time and Federer believes it is down to growing confidence.
He said: “I feel like he’s worked on his game. This is what I would like to see every player do. When you see them again – for me as an example, a player who hasn’t been around for a year, year and a half, you want to see a different Cam Norrie.
“You don’t want to see the same guy again a year and a half or two later who hasn’t improved anything. That is to me just such a waste and such a disappointment.
“But he has not done that. That’s why I’m really happy for him. I’m excited about the match. He’s a good guy, too. He had a good win last week. A very convincing victory today. That clearly gets my attention.”
WIMBLEDON 2021: KORDA ON EVANS
British star Dan Evans will take on American Sebastian Korda in the third round this afternoon.
Korda is excited to take on Evans, who he knows well from the tennis circuit.
He told the BBC: “I’ve practised with Dan a good amount, especially last year during all the bubbles, we practised in New York quite a bit.
“It’s going to be a new challenge and a new experience for me. It’s always super fun playing someone who plays a different kind of tennis - serve and volley, coming in, chipping and charging.
“It’s fun to play against, it’s fun to watch, and hopefully we can put on a good show for everybody.”
WIMBLEDON 2021: DAY FIVE
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as day five gets underway at Wimbledon.
Andy Murray and Dan Evans are both back in action on Centre Court later this afternoon but, for now, the spotlight remains on teenager Emma Raducanu. The 18-year-old, who was handed a wildcard into the women’s singles draw, defeated French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets last night to reach the third round.
Novak Djokovic will continue the defence of his title, as he closes in on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s grand slam record, and faces world No 114 Denis Kudla on Court One. Several strong contenders in the women’s singles draw, including Aryna Sabalenka, Sloane Stephens, Garbine Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova and Iga Swiatek will also all feature throughout what promises to be another exciting day in SW19.
