Wimbledon 2021 LIVE: Emma Raducanu and Roger Federer vs Cameron Norrie latest updates
Follow all the action from day six in SW19
Follow all the action from day six at Wimbledon as teenager Emma Raducanu continues her fairy tale run before Roger Federer faces Cameron Norrie.
Raducanu, who sat her A-Levels just two months ago and received a wildcard into the main draw, pulled off a seismic upset by stunning French Open finalist Market Vondrousova in the second round. The 18-year-old will now play on Court One for the first time in her career as she takes on world No 45 Sorana Cîrstea.
After Andy Murray and Dan Evans were both knocked out in the third round yesterday, Norrie is the last remaining Briton in the men’s draw but faces an imposing task, having lost inside an hour in his only previous meeting against Federer. The 20-time champion was fortunate to advance past the first round, when Adrian Mannarino was forced to retire after four sets, but Federer shook off his rust and showed his class again in a one-sided victory against Richard Gasquet.
Elsewhere, world No 1 Ashleigh Barty and 2017 champion Angelique Kerber are both in action, while teenager Coco Gauff will open the days play on Centre Court. In the men’s draw, No 2 seed Daniil Medvedev, No 4 seed Daniil Medvedev and the ever-entertaining Nick Kyrgios are in action, too. Follow all the action below:
WIMBLEDON 2021: SKY’S THE LIMIT FOR RADUCANU
Raducanu’s coach, Nigel Sears, has made no attempt to deflect the spotlight from his 18-year-old star, insisting the “sky is the limit”.
“I think Emma compares very, very favourably in terms of material. I always have felt that, I thought that from day one.
“She has the necessary qualities and she’s hungry enough and eager, eager to learn. She’s ambitious and she wants to do it and I just think that, given the right opportunities and more match experience, I think she’ll make good progress. It’s really up to her how far she goes.
“She’s handled this superbly. I couldn’t ask for any more. Very smart girl and very grounded. She thinks big, which is one of the things I really liked about her when I first met her some years back. I just think she’s born to play tennis and she likes the stage, and she’s eating it up.”
WIMBLEDON 2021: RADUCANU SAVOURING WIMBLEDON RUN
After her stunning victory, Raducanu said the trick to her fearless mentality was approaching every point at Wimbledon as though it could be her last.
“Being someone who has not been able to compete much and who has always been held back by something, to be at the Championships I feel like I am on a holiday. It is unbelievable and I just want to stay here for as long as I can.
“Playing in front of a home crowd definitely helps. The support is so loud and they are so behind me. I am really grateful so I have that in the back of my mind.
“Also I was just thinking to play every point like it was my last and like it was match point or my last point at Wimbledon. I think that is also a trick I have been playing with myself.”
WIMBLEDON 2021: EVANS DEFEATED BY KORDA
Dan Evans’ third-round curse at Wimbledon lives on, despite the strides he’s made this year. The British men’s No 1 simply had no answer for Sebastian Korda’s tremendous power and the 20-year-old American could be a contender on grass for several years to come.
Sebastian Korda ensures Dan Evans’ third-round curse lives on at Wimbledon
British No 1 fought valiantly but eventually succumbed to the American’s superior power
WIMBLEDON 2021: RADUCANU’S FAIRY TALE CONTINUES
Emma Raducanu pulled off a seismic upset by defeating French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets and will face world No 45 Sorana Cirstea at 1pm on Court One. The 18-year-old Briton has long been hailed as the heir to Johanna Konta’s crown at the LTA but to reach the second week on her Wimbledon debut would be an astonishing feat.
A new star of British tennis is born as Emma Raducanu defeats Marketa Vondrousova
The teenager advanced to the third round with a stunning win against the French Open finalist
WIMBLEDON 2021: MURRAY BEATEN BY SHAPOVALOV
Shapovalov was simply too fresh and powerful for Murray last night, despite the crowd’s attempts to inspire another momentous comeback.
Andy Murray knocked out of Wimbledon by Denis Shapovalov
The two-time champion suffered a conclusive 6-4 6-2 6-2 defeat against the tenth seed
WIMBLEDON 2021: DAY SIX
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage from day six at Wimbledon where 18-year-old Briton Emma Raducanu will aim to continue her fairy tale run and Cameron Norrie faces Roger Federer.
They are the last remaining Britons in either singles draw after Dan Evans was outgunned by Sebastian Korda and Andy Murray suffered a chastening loss against No 10 seed Denis Shapovalov.
“It was great playing in front of the crowds again. I got amazing support here. I’m very thankful for that. Something I have missed. It kind of reminds you why you do all of the work and everything,” Murray said afterwards. “But then, on the flip side of that, the positive part is getting through the matches and feeling OK physically and not getting injured.
“That’s good but then there is a part of me that feels a bit like I have put in so much work the last three months and ultimately didn’t play how I would want and expect, and it’s like, is it worth it? Is all of that training and everything that you’re doing in the gym, unless you’re able to practise and improve your game and get matches and get a run of tournaments, is it worth all of the work that you’re doing?
“There is part of me that feels like, yes, it is, because I had great memories and stuff from this event and playing in some brilliant atmospheres. But I finished the match tonight and I’m saying to my team, ‘I’m just not happy with how I played’. So, unless me and my team can find a way of keeping me on the court for a consistent period of time and allow me to practise the way that I need to to compete with these guys, that’s when the discussions about what I do next will come in. Because I have genuinely put a lot into this to get to this point, but I’m not being able to practise and prepare how I need to to perform how I would like at these events.
“I’m not expecting and saying I would beat Denis Shapovalov. He’s a brilliant player. But I feel like I can do a lot better than what I did this evening.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies