Wimbledon 2021 LIVE: Latest updates and scores as Ashleigh Barty faces Angelique Kerber in semi-finals
Follow all the tennis from day 10 at SW19
It’s women’s singles semi-final day at Wimbledon and world No 1 Ashleigh Barty will battle Angelique Kerber looking to book her place in Saturday’s final.
The Australian, who is bidding to become just the fourth woman in the Open Era to win at SW19 after triumphing as a junior, has great respect for her German rival and her ability on the grass.
“Angie obviously has an incredible record here. She’s made multiple finals,” said Barty. “She’s one of the best grasscourt players going around. I think the challenge of playing her in a semi-final of Wimbledon is an incredible opportunity, one that I’m really excited for. It’s not scary or overwhelming, it’s just exciting to have the challenge of playing someone who is comfortable on these courts, who knows how to win this tournament.”
Former world number one Karolina Pliskova is also in action as she eyes a maiden Grand Slam title, but the big-hitting second seed Aryna Sabalenka stands in her way.
The Czech will look to use her experience against Sabalenka, who is playing in her first semi-final at a Grand Slam.
Follow live updates from the All England Club below:
Novak Djokovic confident ahead of semi-final against Denis Shapovalov
He said: “I’m pleased that it was as it was. I don’t really regret not playing longer on the court. I said that I had enough match play.
“Obviously it’s a different surface in Roland Garros, but a lot of different match play in the last couple of months put me in the right frame of mind I think for what’s coming up. I had enough training on grass.
“I’m pleased with the way I’ve been feeling and hitting the ball, as I said. I’m confident. I don’t need any extra time on the court, to be honest.
“Actually, on the contrary, I want to stay as little as possible and conserve energy for the most important matches.”
Barty keen to replicate idol Goolagong
Ashleigh Barty is one step away from sharing the same stage made famous 50 years ago back home in Australia by Evonne Goolagong Cawley.
Cawley won the first of two titles at the All England Club in 1971, with five more singles Grand Slams and 14 in total.
Barty, with her French Open crown from 2018, is taking inspiration from her legendary compatriot.
“I think I’m exceptionally proud to be able to call [Goolagong Cawley] a friend and a mentor, to be able to share heritage,” Barty said.
“For me to be able to pay tribute to that on a really special anniversary is something that I’ll never forget.”
Barty and Kerber warm up
Boris Becker criticised for comments about Marton Fucsovics’ fiancee
Boris Becker has been accused of “crossing the line” with comments he made about Marton Fucsovics’ fiancée during a Wimbledon match.
Fucsovics was playing a quarter-final against defending champion Novak Djokovic, a match the world No 1 won in straight sets, and Becker was co-commentating with John Inverdale.
Inverdale made a joke about the name of Fucsovics fiancée, Anett Böszörményi, saying: “If you’re a tennis player, it’s always good to have a partner called Anett.”
And Becker responded: “They do say they have the most beautiful women in Hungary. I wouldn’t know that, but she’s certainly very pretty.”
The former Wimbledon champion then came under fire for the comment.
Boris Becker criticised for comments about Wimbledon player’s fiancee
Becker has come under fire for comments he made during Fucsovics’ defeat by Djokovic
Has Wimbledon seen the last of Federer?
Boris Becker on Federer’s quarter-final exit at SW19: n"I don't know if we will see the great man again. Time doesn't stand still for any man or woman."
Match of the day: Barty vs Kerber
Barty’s credentials for a maiden Wimbledon title will face no sterner examination than against Kerber. The German won here in 2018 and is beginning to find the same sort of form this time around.
Kerber’s game is suited to grass and her defence is among the best in the business, so Barty, who has a strong all around game, will have to find a way through. Whoever comes through this one will be the firm favourite for the title.
Berrettini eager to relax ahead of semi-final
He added: “I’m really happy. I mean, playing Hubert is going to be really tough. He beat Daniil Medvedev, he beat Roger, and he’s feeling good. He’s having a great season so far, so it’s gonna be a tough one.
“Right now I just want to enjoy this moment, because it’s been two years since I was in my first semis, so now it’s time to cheer a little bit.”
Federer hints at last match at Wimbledon
“I don’t know. I really don’t know,” admitted the 39-year-old Swiss, who had been bidding to become the oldest man in the Open Era to reach the last four at Wimbledon.
“I’m not used to that kind of situation..., especially not here.”
Hurkacz dreams big to cut Federer down
“Playing against Roger in a Grand Slam quarter-final, it’s a very big thing for me,” said the 14th seed who had celebrated his triumph with a flying leap.
“Walking off the court realising that I won against Roger, (it’s) just kind of dream come true, especially here on grass in Wimbledon. Felt so special.”
Osaka keen to inspire girls
“I want to inspire the girls out there watching right now. The ones that some people think are too different. Too quiet. Too something,” said Osaka, who has opened up on her anxiety facing media interviews after intense matches.
“And if we don’t fit that expectation of what people think we’re supposed to be, good. That just means we’re the ones who get to change it.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies