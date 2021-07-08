✕ Close Emma Raducanu explains how Wimbledon journey ‘caught up with me’ after being forced to retire

It’s women’s singles semi-final day at Wimbledon and world No 1 Ashleigh Barty will battle Angelique Kerber looking to book her place in Saturday’s final.

The Australian, who is bidding to become just the fourth woman in the Open Era to win at SW19 after triumphing as a junior, has great respect for her German rival and her ability on the grass.

“Angie obviously has an incredible record here. She’s made multiple finals,” said Barty. “She’s one of the best grasscourt players going around. I think the challenge of playing her in a semi-final of Wimbledon is an incredible opportunity, one that I’m really excited for. It’s not scary or overwhelming, it’s just exciting to have the challenge of playing someone who is comfortable on these courts, who knows how to win this tournament.”

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova is also in action as she eyes a maiden Grand Slam title, but the big-hitting second seed Aryna Sabalenka stands in her way.

The Czech will look to use her experience against Sabalenka, who is playing in her first semi-final at a Grand Slam.

