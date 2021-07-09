Wimbledon 2021 LIVE: Berrettini vs Hurkacz and Djokovic vs Shapovalov - latest men’s semi-finals updates
Follow all the action as four players vie for their place in Sunday’s final
Follow all the action from the men’s singles semi-finals at Wimbledon.
The opening match on Centre Court will see Queen’s Club champion Matteo Berrettini face Hubert Hurkacz. Riding a wave of momentum coming into the tournament, Berrettini has been in impressive form throughout and produced a serving masterclass to see off Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals. Hurkacz, though, has just pulled off perhaps the biggest victory of his career, nervelessly thrashing Roger Federer in straight sets, to reach the semi-final of a grand slam for the first time in his career.
Then it will be the turn of defending champion Novak Djokovic, who is now within touching distance of equalling Federer and Rafael Nadal’s men’s grand slam record. The Serbian has only dropped one set all tournament and will still feel fresh after a somewhat kind draw. That is not the case for Denis Shapovalov, who came through an epic five-set quarter-final against Karen Khachanov. The 22-year-old Canadian, who conquered Andy Murray emphatically in the third round, should provide a far tougher test for Djokovic, who remains the clear favourite to win his sixth Wimbledon. Follow all the action live below:
WIMBLEDON 2021: BERRETTINI BLUDGEONS PAST AUGER-ALIASSIME
No player has produced more aces than Matteo Berrettini’s 79 this tournament. The Italian is in the form of his life and will prove difficult to stop. Here’s what he had to say after his quarter-final victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime:
WIMBLEDON 2021: HURKACZ STUNS FEDERER
Hurkacz pulled off the biggest upset of the men’s draw by thrashing Federer on Centre Court, including a whitewash in the final set.
WIMBLEDON 2021: MEN’S SEMI-FINALS
Defending champion Novak Djokovic is within touching distance of equalling Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s grand slam record and has dropped just one set during the tournament. He faces his toughest test, though, against Andy Murray’s conqueror, Denis Shapovalov.
First up at 1.30pm, though, will be a meeting between Hubert Hurkacz and Matteo Berrettini. Hurkacz stunned Roger Federer in straight sets in the previous round and already boasts a victory over Daniil Medvedev, too. However, Berrettini has been in tremendous form, having won at Queen’s in the build-up to the Championships.
Men’s semi-finals
- Hurkacz vs Berrettini
- Djokovic vs Shapovalov
