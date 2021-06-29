Andy Murray returns to Centre Court on day three at Wimbledon after overcoming a third-set crisis against Nikoloz Basilashvili.

The 34-year-old had edged the first two sets before surging into a 5-0 lead in the third as the finish line moved came into view. However, in an instant, the two-time former champion’s confidence seemed to desert him and he lost the next seven games in succession. Eventually, though, he was able to close out his first victory at Wimbledon since 2017 after another titanic back-and-forth battle in the fourth set. He will now face Oscar Otte, who won a dramatic match of his own, defeating qualifier Arthur Rinderknech 13-12 in the fifth and final set.

Britain’s Katie Boulter, who defeated Danielle Lao in her first-round match, will face highly touted contender Aryna Sabalenka on Centre Court while Novak Djokovic is also in action after what turned out to be a comfortable victory against 19-year-old Jack Draper, despite losing the first set against the young Briton.

Elsewhere, Daniel Evans is back in action after an impressive win against Feliciano Lopez while Venus Williams, Bianca Andreescu and Elina Svitolina all continue their campaigns.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

Wimbledon gets underway on Monday 28 June and will conclude with the men’s final on Sunday 11 July.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Championships will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Two with access to all 18 courts available via the red button. Online viewers can watch the action on the BBC iPlayer.

BBC Two will also broadcast Today at Wimbledon at 8pm every evening to recap the day’s play.

Order of play for day three

CENTRE COURT (1.30PM)

Novak Djokovic v Kevin Anderson

Katie Boulter v Aryna Sabalenka

Oscar Otte v Andy Murray

COURT 1 - (1.00PM)

Elina Svitolina v Alison van Uytvanck

Daniel Evans v Dusan Lajovic

Ons Jabeur (Tun) versus Venus Williams (US)

COURT 2 - (11.00AM)

Alize Cornet v Bianca Andreescu

COURT 3 - (11.00AM)

Fernando Verdasco v Grigor Dimitrov (Bul)

Felix Auger Aliassime v Thiago Monteiro

COURT 4 - (11.00AM)

Yasutaka Uchiyama v Carlos Alcaraz

Leylah Fernandez v Jelena Ostapenko

COURT 5 - (11.00AM)

Steve Johnson v Dennis Novak

Greet Minnen v Ajla Tomljanovic

COURT 6 - (11.00AM)

Sara Sorribes Tormo v Ana Konjuh

Lorenzo Sonego v Pedro Sousa

COURT 7 - (11.00AM)

Emil Ruusuvuori v Marcos Giron

Katerina Siniakova v Yafan Wang

COURT 8 - (11.00AM)

Anastasija Sevastova v Zarina Diyas

Mikhail Kukushkin v Alexander Bublik

Ellen Perez v Clara Burel

COURT 9 - (11.00AM)

Marco Trungelliti v Benjamin Bonzi

Olga Govortsova v Coco Vandeweghe

James Duckworth v Radu Albot

COURT 11 - (11.00AM)

Taylor Fritz v Brandon Nakashima

Daria Kasatkina v Patricia Maria Tig

COURT 12 - (11.00AM)

Victoria Azarenka v Kateryna Kozlova

Belinda Bencic v Kaja Juvan

Daniel Galan v Federico Coria

COURT 16 - (11.00AM)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga v Mikael Ymer

Sorana Cirstea v Samantha Murray

Emma Raducanu v Vitalia Diatchenko

COURT 18 - (11.00AM)