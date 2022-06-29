Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are back in action as the second round of Wimbledon gets underway today.

Raducanu got her campaign up and running in style against Alison Van Utvanyck on her Centre Court debut and the 19-year-old returns against Caroline Garcia as part of the same schedule from Monday.

It means Murray will again be closing the action, as the two-time Wimbledon champion takes on John Isner.

Novak Djokovic will open proceedings on Centre Court against Thanasi Kokkinakis, while Carlos Alcaraz and Ons Jabeur are among the top seeded names and Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart also carry British hopes.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of day three of the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second day of Wimbledon.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon order of play for day three

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Novak Djokovic v Thanasi Kokkinakis

2. Caroline Garcia v Emma Raducanu

3. Andy Murray v John Isner

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Jule Niemeier v Anett Kontaveit

Not Before: 2:00pm

2. Tereza Martincova vs Karolina Pliskova

3. Cameron Norrie v Jaume Munar

4. Maria Sakkari v Viktoriya Tomova

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Casper Ruud v Ugo Humbert

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Garbine Muguruza vs Greet Minnen

3. Angelique Kerber v Magda Linette

4. Tallon Griekspoor v Carlos Alcaraz

5. Qiang Wang v Heather Watson

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Ryan Peniston v Steve Johnson

2. Yanina Wickmayer v Jelena Ostapenko

3. Jannik Sinner v Mikael Ymer

4. Katarzyna Kawa v Ons Jabeur

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Anhelina Kalinina v Lesia Tsurenko

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Rebeka Masarova v Harriet Dart

3. Tommy Paul v Adrian Mannarino

4. Panna Udvardy v Elise Mertens

5. Tim Van Rijthoven v Reilly Opelka

COURT 18 - 11:00AM

1. Frances Tiafoe v Maximilian Marterer

2. Tatjana Maria v Sorana Cirstea

3. Maja Chwalinska v Alison Riske-Amritraj

4. Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury v Daniel Altmaier / Carlos Taberner

The full order of play for day three can be found here