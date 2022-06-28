Wimbledon 2022: TV coverage pundits and commentators including Sue Barker and John McEnroe

The legendary presenter will retire after the 2022 Championships

Jack Rathborn
Tuesday 28 June 2022 12:43
Wimbledon: Andy Murray throws underarm serve to delight Centre Court crowd

Wimbledon 2022 is underway with Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu looking to claim glory on the grass this summer.

And while the stars on court take the headlines, fans will be equally familiar with BBC Sport’s presenters, pundits and commentators to guide them through the Championships at the All England Club.

Notably it will be the last Grand Slam for Sue Barker, who will retire following this year’s tournament in SW19.

Barker has been the face of the BBC’s coverage for 30 years and will be fronting the daily coverage over the fortnight before the 66-year-old walks away on top of her game. Barker will undoubtedly receive adulation and praise for her incredible spell covering Wimbledon, with the BBC likely to offer a glimpse at her successor in the coming days.

Here is the team on the BBC across the Championships:

Sue Barker

A former professional tennis player as a teenager who peaked at number three in the world in the singles, Barker won the French Open in 1976. Barker then joined the BBC in 1993, with Wimbledon among her regular events covered across four decades.

Isa Guha

The former England international cricketer Guha is a new member of the BBC presenting team.

She will introduce each day’s coverage from 11am with Barker taking over in the early afternoon right through to the end of play.

Guha is best known for her cricket presenting on the BBC’s Test Match Special as well as Sky Sports.

John McEnroe

The legendary McEnroe is back, with the American, who has won seven singles Grand Slams and eight doubles Grand Slams, a regular alongside Barker over the years.

Martina Navratilova

Navratilova is one of the greatest tennis players of all time, winning 18 Grand Slam titles, including nine Wimbledon titles from 1979 to 1990.

Billie Jean King

The former world number one player, who won an astonishing 39 Grand Slam titles over a glittering career, including 12 in singles, 16 in women’s doubles, and 11 in mixed doubles. King will offer expert commentary for the BBC.

Pat Cash

The former Wimbledon champion, triumphing in 1987, is known for being the first player to climb into the stands to celebrate, which is now a tradition often repeated.

Tracy Austin

Austin, who won three Grand Slamm titles and featured in two Wimbledon semi-finals, will offer commentary and analysis.

Tim Henman

A legendary figure in modern British tennis, the former British number played in four Wimbledon semi-finals.

Johanna Konta

A highly successful figure in modern British tennis, Konta enjoyed a fine run to the semi-finals in 2017 and retired last year.

Caroline Wozniacki

The former world No1, Wozniacki claimed her maiden Grand Slam title in 2018 at the Australian Open, with her best result at Wimbledon the fourth round on six occasions.

Annabel Croft

One of the most famous faces of British tennis, Croft provides analysis for the BBC and Amazon Prime Video. A peak of No24 in the world in 1985, she retired at 21 years of age.

Commentators and analysts

Chris Bradnam, James Burridge, Andrew Castle, Matt Chilton, Kim Clijsters, Andrew Cotter, Kat Downes, Jo Durie, Colin Fleming, Peter Fleming, Paul Hand, John Inverdale, Abigail Johnson, David Law, Nick Lester, John Lloyd, Miles MacLagan, Ronald McIntosh, Alison Mitchell, Nick Mullins, Pete Odgers, Arvind Parmar, Louise Pleming, Simon Reed, Sam Smith, Liz Smylie, Mel South and Andy Stevenson.

