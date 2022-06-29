Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic play plus Serena Williams reaction
Wimbledon enters day three at the All England Club with Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic the headline attractions, following Serena Williams’ dramatic late defeat last night.
Raducanu is back after a Centre Court debut and looking to get past Caroline Garcia, with Murray scheduled to be third on Centre with the prospect of some late drama against the big-serving John Isner. The home favourites are due on after Djokovic opens against Australian 26-year-old Thanasi Kokkinakis.
Cameron Norrie (vs Jaume Munar), Heather Watson (vs Qiang Wang) and Harriet Dart (vs Rebeka Masarova) will look to keep up the momentum from an impressive first two days for British players at SW19, as is Ryan Peniston, the 26-year-old debutant who picked up his first grand slam win in the opening round. He faces experienced American Steve Johnson first on Court 3.
Elsewhere the exciting Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz (vs Tallon Griekspoor) and women’s world No2 Ons Jabeur (vs Katarzyna Kawa) take to Court 2 and Court 3 respectively this afternoon, while Wimbledon champions Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza also feature on Court 2.
How it happened: Manic day of action at Wimbledon returns six British wins
It was a busy day for British hopes at Wimbledon on Tuesday as 11 home players were in action in the first round. Here is how the day unfolded:
Jack Draper ‘ready to do damage’ at Wimbledon after maiden grand slam victory
Jack Draper is ready to “do some damage” at Wimbledon after recording his first grand slam victory.
The 20-year-old has shown this year he is more than capable of building on his standout talent as a junior, rising more than 150 places in the rankings since taking a set off Novak Djokovic on his debut 12 months ago.
His game is particularly well suited to grass and he arrived at the All England Club as a top-100 player and a genuine danger to the rest of the field after reaching the semi-finals in Eastbourne.
He drew another in-form player in Belgian Zizou Bergs, champion at the recent second-tier Challenger tournament in Ilkley, but Draper fought off three set points in the third set to claim a 6-4 6-4 7-6 (4) victory on Court 12.
Serena Williams determined to play at US Open
Williams on whether she will play the US Open: “When you’re at home, especially in New York, and the US Open, that being the first place I’ve won a Grand Slam, is something that’s always super special. Your first time is always special. There’s definitely, you know, lots of motivation to get better and to play at home.”
She added: “I think physically I did pretty good. You know, I think the last couple points, I was really suffering there (smiling). But, yeah, I feel like in just those key points, winning some of those points, is always something mentally that you have to have, that you kind of need. I did pretty good on maybe one or two of ‘em, but obviously not enough.”
Harmony Tan on beating Serena Williams
Harmony Tan: ”It’s a dream because, you know, I saw Serena on the TV when I was young. My coach, Nathalie Tauziat, played her 20 years ago. So, yeah, it’s a big generation, yeah.
“She’s a legend. I mean, she won 23 Grand Slam. When you play her, I was scared. I mean, I was scared when I was on the court, but really happy to be there.”
Serena Williams non-committal over future after first-round Wimbledon defeat
Serena Williams left her future open to question after her return to Wimbledon ended in a first-round defeat by little-known Frenchwoman Harmony Tan.
Stepping out to play singles for the first time since leaving Centre Court prematurely and in tears after suffering a hamstring injury in the opening round 12 months ago, Williams was rusty and error-prone.
The will remained and, cheered on by a supportive crowd, she looked like she might stumble over the finish line after coming from a set down and then saving a match point in the 12th game of the decider.
But instead Williams suffered just her third first-round loss at a grand slam, going down 7-5 1-6 7-6 (7) in a deciding tie-break at 10.35pm after three hours and 10 minutes.
At 40, the American’s time in the game is clearly running out, but she remained vague about her future plans and refused to rule out another tilt at Wimbledon next year.
“Like I said coming into this, I’m just planning for right now, seeing how I feel, just to go from there,” she said.
Pressed on whether it was her farewell to the All England Club, Williams added: “That’s a question I can’t answer. I don’t know. Who knows? Who knows where I’ll pop up.”
Serena Williams denied on Wimbledon return as Harmony Tan edges three-hour thriller
There was some thrilling tennis at Wimbledon yesterday which might just have peaked at the end of the night, under the Centre Court roof, as Serena Williams eventually succumbed in an almight battle with Harmony Tan.
From our reporter Jamie Braidwood:
With her right knee knelt and left fist clenched, the power, poise and aura of Serena Williams returned to Wimbledon, only for it to be broken by a spellbinding performance from the virtually unknown Harmony Tan. With one remarkable comeback already complete, it would take an extraordinary effort to deny Williams, on a scarcely believable late-night thriller under the lights on Centre Court.
The scene was set for Williams, the script written too. It had been 364 days since she had painfully departed Centre Court, forced to retire from her first-round match after tearing her hamstring against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. The emergence on Tuesday evening out from under the royal box was the moment she had been building towards since. and after battling from a set down to lead 5-4 in the decider, the circle was close to closing.
But as one star appears to fade, another was born in the unheralded Tan, ranked 115th in the world, who displayed stunning tenacity and resilience to defy the baying crowds. The 24-year-old from France was more than just a brick wall as she answered Williams’ growing power, producing flashing winners on both sides to break Williams and force the deciding tie-break.
