Wimbledon continues with a packed schedule on day four headlined by the men’s No 2 seed Rafael Nadal and the women’s No 1 ranked player Iga Swiatek, while rising British star Jack Draper is also in action.

Nadal was made to battle by Francisco Cerundolo on Monday and now faces Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis in the second round. Swiatek faces the Dutch Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove as she aims to continue her phenomonal form this season which saw her reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open and win at Roland Garros.

The 20-year-old Draper pulled off an impressive straight sets win against Zizou Bergs in the first round but now faces a much tougher challenge in Australian 19th seed Alex de Minaur.

Along with Nadal, American’s Coco Gauff and Britain’s Katie Boulter are also in action on Centre Court on Thursday.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

What time does Wimbledon start today?

Play on the opening days gets underway on the outside courts from 11am. Britain’s Katie Boulter will open the action on Centre Court from 1.30pm against last year’s runner-up Karolina Pliskova before Rafael Nadal takes on Ricardas Berankis, while Court No 1 will begin play slightly earlier at 1pm, with Stefanos Tsitsipas in action against Australia’s Jordan Thompson.

Any matches that run late could be moved to Centre Court or Court No 1 in the evening.

Wimbledon order of play for day four

CENTRE COURT (from 1.30pm)

Boulter vs Pliskova

Berankis vs Nadal

Gauff vs Buzarnescu

COURT 1 (from 1pm)

Thompson vs Tsitsipas

Swiatek vs Pattinama Kerkhove

De Minaur vs Draper

The full order of play for day three can be found here