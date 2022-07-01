What time is Novak Djokovic playing at Wimbledon today?

Novak Djokovic is looking every bit the Wimbledon favourite as the six-time champion continues his defence against Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court today.

Djokovic was on supreme form in dispatching Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1 6-4 6-2 on Wednesday, in what was a far more assured performance from the Serbian after needing four sets to defeat Soonwoo Kwon in his opening match.

Now, Djokovic faces his compatriot Kecmanovic, the 22-year-old who reached the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this season.

Djokovic has won both previous matches against the world No 30 Kecmanovic, which both came at his home tournament in Belgrade at the Serbian Open.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Novak Djokovic’s match today?

Djokovic is second up on Centre Court, following Ons Jabeur’s match against Dianne Parry which starts at 1:30pm. Djokovic is likely to be in action from just after 3pm.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon order of play for day five

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Diane Parry v Ons Jabeur

2. Novak Djokovic v Miomir Kecmanovic

3. Cameron Norrie v Steve Johnson

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Heather Watson v Kaja Juvan

2. Angelique Kerber v Elise Mertens

3. Oscar Otte v Carlos Alcaraz

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Frances Tiafoe v Alexander Bublik

2. Maria Sakkari v Tatjana Maria

3. Jannik Sinner v John Isner

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Irina-Camelia Begu v Jelena Ostapenko

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Maxime Cressy leads Jack Sock

3. Tommy Paul v Jiri Vesely

4. Shuai Zhang v Caroline Garcia

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Nikoloz Basilashvili v Tim Van Rijthoven

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Sebastian Baez / Federico Delbonis leads Nikola Cacic / Andrea Vavassori

3. Marie Bouzkova v Alison Riske-Amritraj

COURT 18 - 11:00AM 1. Lesia Tsurenko v Jule Niemeier

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Julio Peralta / Alejandro Tabilo leads Jonny O’Mara / Ken Skupski

3. Ugo Humbert v David Goffin 4. Emina Bektas / Kristina Kucova v Harriet Dart / Heather Watson