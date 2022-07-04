Wimbledon 2022 order of play: Day 8 schedule including Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios and Simona Halep
The round of 16 continues as players look to complete the quarter-final lineup
Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep will look to take a step closer to another Wimbledon final as the round of 16 continues today, while Nick Kyrgios returns to the court of the first time since his explosive third-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Nadal faces Botic van de Zandschulp as the two-time Wimbledon champions aims to extend his winning streak at the grand slams and keep alive his hopes of a sensational calendar slam.
Halep, the 2019 champion, is the only previous winner remaining in the women’s draw and faces the fourth seed Paula Badosa on Centre Court.
The action will be kicked off by Kyrgios, who takes on Brandon Nakashima two days after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in a controversial and eventful battle on Court No 1.
Order of play is subject to change - all times BST
CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM
1. Brandon Nakashima v Nick Kyrgios
2. Paula Badosa v Simona Halep
3. Botic Van De Zandschulp v Rafael Nadal
NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM
1. Elena Rybakina v Petra Martic
2. Jason Kubler v Taylor Fritz
3. Amanda Anisimova v Harmony Tan
NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM
1. Cristian Garin v Alex De Minaur
Not Before: 1:00pm
2. Alize Cornet v Ajla Tomljanovic
3. Yifan Xu / Zhaoxuan Yang v Alexa Guarachi / Andreja Klepac
4. Jack Sock / Coco Gauff v Edouard Roger-Vasselin / Alize Cornet
NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM
1. Harriet Dart / Heather Watson v Lyudmyla Kichenok / Jelena Ostapenko
Not Before: 1:00pm
2. Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares v John Peers / Filip Polasek
3. Robert Farah / Jelena Ostapenko v Nikola Cacic / Aleksandra Krunic
4. Mate Pavic / Sania Mirza v John Peers / Gabriela Dabrowski
