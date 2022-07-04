Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios and Simona Halep in action on Day 8
Follow Wimbledon live today with our minute-by-minute coverage from Day 8 at the All England Club
Rafael Nadal returns to action on Day 8 at Wimbledon with the Spaniard up against Dutch player and 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp. There is plenty more to look forward to before that on Centre Court with Nick Kyrgios looking to put the bitter third-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas and a $4,000 fine behind him when he faces the USA’s Brandon Nakashima.
The last remaining Grand Slam winner in the women’s singles is Simona Halep and the Romanian, a champion here in 2019, battles fourth seed Paula Badosa, with the Spaniard able to match a career-best performance at a Grand Slam by reaching the quarter-finals. Harmony Tan’s incredible run continues, too, with the French star inspired since her first-round win over Serena Williams and set to face American Amanda Anisimova.
There's plenty of doubles action today too, including Jamie Murray and Bruno Soarez, back in the third round of the men's doubles against John Peers and Filip Polasek in an intriguing battle, while Coco Gauff, beaten in the singles by Anisimova on Saturday, will hope her doubles journey continues in the mixed alongside Jack Sock when they face Alize Cornet and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the quarter-finals. Follow all the action from day seven, including live updates and results from the All England Club
Loading....
Wimbledon Day 8 preview: Nadal and Kyrgios highlight not-so-manic Monday
Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios will grace Centre Court on day eight of the Championships in Wimbledon.
Former SW19 winner Simona Halep will also play on the biggest stage at the All England Club in a last-16 battle with fourth seed Paula Badosa.
But with this year being the first when matches were scheduled on the middle Sunday, what used to be known as ‘Manic Monday’ will be a lot less hectic.
Wimbledon day eight: Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios highlight not-so-manic Monday
There will be no British player in singles action on Monday but Cameron Norrie remains at SW19
Cameron Norrie reaches first grand slam quarter-final with straight-sets win
Cameron Norrie kept the British flag flying in singles at Wimbledon by defeating Tommy Paul to reach the first grand slam quarter-final of his career.
Heather Watson’s defeat earlier on Centre Court had left Norrie in the increasingly familiar situation of being the last Briton standing, and he appears more than up to the task.
The ninth seed had eased past another American, Steve Johnson, in the third round and he built on that with another excellent performance on Court One, beating 30th seed Paul 6-4 7-5 6-4.
Having never previously been past the third round at a slam, Norrie is thriving on his first deep run and will be favoured to go further, with unseeded Belgian David Goffin his opponent in the last eight.
Novak Djokovic ends Tim van Rijthoven’s Wimbledon run to reach quarter-finals
The magical run of Tim van Rijthoven is over but it required the full powers of Novak Djokovic’s steely edge to break the spell.
After taking the second set to level the match under the lights, the 25-year-old wildcard threatened what would have been one of the biggest shocks in Centre Court’s 100-year history. Van Rijthoven had no impact on the sport to speak of until four weeks ago, when he won his first match on the professional tour and followed it up by beating all before him on grass. For a moment it looked as if the six-time Wimbledon champion would be the latest to be swept aside by his wave but Djokovic backed down on his relentless grit to take a 6-1 4-6 6-1 6-2 win in over two and a half hours.
“Come on Tim,” is a popular shout around Wimbledon during most matches at SW19 but the Centre Court crowd found a new hero in Van Rijthoven. There was something special unfolding as the Dutchman’s forehand began to find its mark following an inaccurate start. Bolstered by an emphatic serve, Van Rijthoven had the weapons and firepower an upset of this scale demands but Djokovic pressured and squeezed his opponent with a relentless return game and faultless hitting from the baseline to run away with the third set and then the match.
Novak Djokovic ends Tim van Rijthoven’s Wimbledon run to reach quarter-finals
Djokovic needed four sets to break the tournament wildcard’s eight-match win streak and set up a clash with Jannik Sinner
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies