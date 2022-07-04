Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios and Simona Halep in action on Day 8

✕ Close Digitally cleared daily wrap from 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Rafael Nadal returns to action on Day 8 at Wimbledon with the Spaniard up against Dutch player and 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp. There is plenty more to look forward to before that on Centre Court with Nick Kyrgios looking to put the bitter third-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas and a $4,000 fine behind him when he faces the USA’s Brandon Nakashima.

The last remaining Grand Slam winner in the women’s singles is Simona Halep and the Romanian, a champion here in 2019, battles fourth seed Paula Badosa, with the Spaniard able to match a career-best performance at a Grand Slam by reaching the quarter-finals. Harmony Tan’s incredible run continues, too, with the French star inspired since her first-round win over Serena Williams and set to face American Amanda Anisimova.

There's plenty of doubles action today too, including Jamie Murray and Bruno Soarez, back in the third round of the men's doubles against John Peers and Filip Polasek in an intriguing battle, while Coco Gauff, beaten in the singles by Anisimova on Saturday, will hope her doubles journey continues in the mixed alongside Jack Sock when they face Alize Cornet and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the quarter-finals. Follow all the action from day seven, including live updates and results from the All England Club