Wimbledon is back as the iconic grass-court tournament returns to the All England Club.

The action continues today with another packed schedule that sees men’s second seed Rafael Nadal, the irrepressible women’s world No1 Iga Swiatek and rising British star Jack Draper all in action.

Nadal was made to battle by Francisco Cerundolo on Monday and now faces Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis in the second round. Swiatek faces the Dutch Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove as she aims to continue her phenomonal form this season which saw her reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open and win at Roland Garros.

The 20-year-old Draper pulled off an impressive straight sets win against Zizou Bergs in the first round but now faces a much tougher challenge in Australian 19th seed Alex de Minaur.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch on TV and live stream

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

What time does Wimbledon start today?

Play on the opening days gets underway on the outside courts from 11am. Britain’s Katie Boulter will open the action on Centre Court from 1.30pm against last year’s runner-up Karolina Pliskova before Rafael Nadal takes on Ricardas Berankis, while Court No 1 will begin play slightly earlier at 1pm, with Stefanos Tsitsipas in action against Australia’s Jordan Thompson.

Any matches that run late could be moved to Centre Court or Court No 1 in the evening.

Wimbledon order of play for day four

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)

Katie Boulter vs Karolina Pliskova (6)

Ricardas Berankis vs Rafael Nadal (2)

Coco Gauff (11) vs Mihaela Buzarnescu

Court One (from 1pm)

Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (4)

Iga Swiatek (1) vs Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove

Alex de Minaur (19) vs Jack Draper

