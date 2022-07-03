Heather Watson’s impressive Wimbledon run ended by ‘serve-bot’ Jule Niemeier

Watson struggled to make an impression on the German’s serve as she was beaten in the last 16 on Centre Court.

Andy Sims
Sunday 03 July 2022 17:12
Heather Watson was knocked out in the fourth round (John Walton/PA)
Heather Watson was knocked out in the fourth round (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Heather Watson’s thrilling Wimbledon run was brought to a sudden end by “serve-bot” Jule Niemeier.

British number four Watson enjoyed a memorable charge to the fourth round, her best showing in any grand slam.

But a quarter-final spot proved beyond the 30-year-old from Guernsey as German youngster Niemeier won 6-2 6-4.

It was a classic case of ‘after the Lord Mayor’s show’ as the crowd were treated to a parade of former champions including Rod Laver, Billie Jean King, Bjorn Borg, Andy Murray and Roger Federer beforehand to celebrate Centre Court’s centenary.

Jule Niemeier served impressively on Centre Court (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Unfortunately, the atmosphere fell flat as they witnessed what has been a familiar sight over the last 100 years, that of a British player being knocked out.

“I felt like the match was kind of flat because of the style of play. I felt like in a way I was playing like a serve-bot type thing,” said Watson.

“I was just trying to make as many returns as possible, holding on to my serve. It felt like more men’s tennis today than women’s.

“The points were just so quick. Like my last match, there was so many great epic points with slices, coming to the net. I didn’t feel like the rallies were long today at all, so maybe that had something to do with it.

“But I still felt the support, especially at the end there when I needed it. Yeah, I felt super supported out there today.”

Niemeier, 22, may be unseeded but she beat number two seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round and illustrated her quality with a stunning winner from the baseline as she chased down a Watson lob.

It was a disappointing first set from Watson, who was broken twice and swatted the net in frustration after missing a simple volley to bring up set point.

Home hopes were briefly raised when Watson confidently broke for a 2-0 lead in the second, but she was unable to back it up and double-faulted as Niemeier hit straight back.

Two more double faults in her next service game spelled the end for Watson as Niemeier wrapped up victory in an hour and 17 minutes.

Heather Watson bowed out in straight sets (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Nevertheless Watson, who pulled out of the mixed doubles due a knee injury, will regroup for the women’s doubles with fellow Brit Harriet Dart.

“I’ve had so many falls. I’ve got bruises everywhere,” she added. “My knees are pretty unstable right now.

Recommended

“I love playing doubles, especially with Harriet. Yesterday when we stepped on court, I just had so much self-belief in us, even when we lost a break or went down in the score. I just think we’re such a good pair.

“We complement each other. I’m definitely I’m going to put everything into the doubles now.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in