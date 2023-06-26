When is the Wimbledon draw and what are the seeds?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wimbledon is back as Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina look to defend their titles on the iconic grass courts of SW19.

Djokovic is bidding to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight singles titles as the Serbian looks to win his fifth Wimbledon in a row, while Rybakina is the favourite to defend her crown in the women’s singles after her breakthrough victory at the Championships last year.

Emma Raducanu is out of Wimbledon due to injury with home hopes led by the British No 1 Cameron Norrie, who is aiming to build on his impressive run to the semi-finals last time out.

Andy Murray will hope to embark on a deep tournament run after the two-time Wimbledon champion’s recent titles at Surbiton and Nottingham, but the 36-year-old will need to rely on getting a good draw after missing out on seeding for the Championships.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wimbledon 2023.

When is Wimbledon?

The Wimbledon main draw begins on Monday 3 July. The tournament runs for two weeks with the women’s singles final taking place on Saturday 15 July and the men’s singles final on Sunday 16 July.

Wimbledon qualifying will be held from Monday 26 June to Thursday 29 June.

When is the Wimbledon draw?

The draw for the Wimbledon men’s and women’s singles tournaments will take place on Friday 30 June at 10am BST.

The draw will be conducted at the All England Club.

What are the seeds for Wimbledon?

Seedings will be announced by the AELTC on Tuesday 27 June.

The AELTC used to use a grass court seeding formula to determine the seeding for Wimbledon, however that was discontinued ahead of the Championships in 2021 and seedings now following the Tour rankings for both men’s and women’s singles draws.

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is the prize money?

The total prize money for this year’s Wimbledon across the men’s and women’s singles tournaments is up to a record £32,154,000. It represents an increase of 10.9 per cent from 2022 and the total amount will be split equally across the men’s and women’s tournaments.

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles will take home a record £2.35m, which is an increase of 17.5 per cent on what Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina won in 2022.

The runners-up are guaranteed £1,175,000 for making the final, while the prize money for reaching the first round of the tournament’s main draw stands at £55,000 - even if you lose and exit the competition without winning a single match.

Wimbledon 2023 prize money

Winner - £2,350,000

Runner-up - £1,175,000

Semi-Finalists - £600,000

Quarter-Finalists - £340,000

Fourth Round - £207,000

Third Round - £131,000

Second Round - £85,000

First Round - £55,000