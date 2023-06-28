When is the Wimbledon draw and what are the seeds?
Wimbledon is back as Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina look to defend their titles on the iconic grass courts of SW19.
Djokovic is bidding to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight singles titles as the Serbian looks to win his fifth Wimbledon in a row, while Rybakina is the favourite to defend her crown in the women’s singles after her breakthrough victory at the Championships last year.
Emma Raducanu is out of Wimbledon due to injury with home hopes led by the British No 1 Cameron Norrie, who is aiming to build on his impressive run to the semi-finals last time out.
Andy Murray will hope to embark on a deep tournament run after the two-time Wimbledon champion’s recent titles at Surbiton and Nottingham, but the 36-year-old will need to rely on getting a good draw after missing out on seeding for the Championships.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wimbledon 2023.
When is the Wimbledon draw?
The draw for the Wimbledon men’s and women’s singles tournaments will take place on Friday 30 June at 10am BST.
The draw will be conducted at the All England Club.
What are the seeds for Wimbledon?
The AELTC used to use a grass court seeding formula to determine the seeding for Wimbledon, however that was discontinued ahead of the Championships in 2021 and seedings now following the Tour rankings for both men’s and women’s singles draws:
Men’s singles
1. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain
2. Novak Djokovic, Serbia
3. Daniil Medvedev, Russia
4. Casper Ruud, Norway
5. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece
6. Holger Rune, Denmark
7. Andrey Rublev, Russia
8. Jannik Sinner, Italy
9. Taylor Fritz, USA
10. Frances Tiafoe, USA
11. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada
12. Cameron Norrie, Great Britain
13. Borna Coric, Croatia
14. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy
15. Alex de Minaur, Australia
16. Tommy Paul, USA
17. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland
18. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina
19. Alexander Zverev, Germany
20. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany
21. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain
22. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria
23. Sebastian Korda, USA
24. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan
25. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan
26. Nicolas Jarry, Chile
27. Denis Shapovalov, Canada
28. Daniel Evans, Great Britain
29. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands
30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina
31. Nick Kyrgios, Australia
32. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain
Women’s singles
1. Iga Swiatek, Poland
2. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus
3. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan
4. Jessica Pegula, USA
5. Caroline Garcia, France
6. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia
7. Coco Gauff, USA
8. Maria Sakkari, Greece
9. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic
10. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic
11. Daria Kasatkina, Russia
12. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia
13. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil
14. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland
15. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia
16. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic
17. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia
18. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic
19. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus
20. Donna Vekic, Croatia
21. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia
22. Anastasia Potapova, Russia
23. Magda Linette, Poland
24. Zheng Qinwen, China
25. Madison Keys, USA
26. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine
27. Bernarda Pera, USA
28. Elise Mertens, Belgium
29. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania
30. Petra Martic, Croatia
31. Mayar Sherif, Egypt
32. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic
When is Wimbledon?
The Wimbledon main draw begins on Monday 3 July. The tournament runs for two weeks with the women’s singles final taking place on Saturday 15 July and the men’s singles final on Sunday 16 July.
Wimbledon qualifying will be held from Monday 26 June to Thursday 29 June.
How can I watch Wimbledon?
Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
What is the prize money?
The total prize money for this year’s Wimbledon across the men’s and women’s singles tournaments is up to a record £32,154,000. It represents an increase of 10.9 per cent from 2022 and the total amount will be split equally across the men’s and women’s tournaments.
The winners of the men’s and women’s singles will take home a record £2.35m, which is an increase of 17.5 per cent on what Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina won in 2022.
The runners-up are guaranteed £1,175,000 for making the final, while the prize money for reaching the first round of the tournament’s main draw stands at £55,000 - even if you lose and exit the competition without winning a single match.
Wimbledon 2023 prize money
Winner - £2,350,000
Runner-up - £1,175,000
Semi-Finalists - £600,000
Quarter-Finalists - £340,000
Fourth Round - £207,000
Third Round - £131,000
Second Round - £85,000
First Round - £55,000
