Ukrainian Elina Svitolina breaks down in tears at Wimbledon over missile strikes on Kyiv

The Ukrainian eased past Xinyu Wang in the fourth round before making an emotional speech on No.2 Court following a major Russian missile attack earlier on Monday

Jack Rathborn
At Wimbledon
Monday 08 July 2024 15:45
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine waves after defeating Xinyu Wang of China
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine waves after defeating Xinyu Wang of China (AP)

Elina Svitolina broke down in tears after winning her fourth round match at Wimbledon after at least 20 Ukrainians were killed following a major Russian missile attack on Kyiv.

Many more were left injured on Monday, officials said, with one missile striking a large children’s hospital in the capital Kyiv.

Svitolina played with a black ribbon on her white top throughout the match on No.2 Court, with the 21st seed triumphing over Xinyu Wang 6-2, 6-1 after a fine performance.

And as emergency crews search the rubble for casualties back in Ukraine after the latest Russian barrage, Svitolina opened up on court about the difficulty in playing under the circumstances.

”For sure it was a good performance from my side,” Svitolina said, acknowledging her team courtside, including her partner and fellow player Gael Monfils. “It's a very difficult day today for Ukrainian people.”

A long pause then followed with the Wimbledon crowd applauding Svitolina before many loudly cheered the former semi-finalist.

“It was not easy to focus on the match. Since the morning, it’s very difficult to read the news, just to go on the court... I'm happy I could play today and get a win.”

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reacts after defeating Xinyu Wang of China
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reacts after defeating Xinyu Wang of China (AP)

Svitolina would tap her chest in appreciation for her reception before departing No.2 Court.

She will play Russia-born Kazakh Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals next.

