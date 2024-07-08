Kyiv children’s hospital devastated by Russian missile attack

A major Russian missile attack across Ukraine killed at least 20 people and injured more than 50 on Monday, officials said, with one missile striking a large children’s hospital in the capital, Kyiv.

Emergency crews searched rubble for casualties after a Russian barrage targeted five Ukrainian cities with more than 40 missiles of different types, hitting apartment buildings and public infrastructure.

At the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, rescuers were searching for people under the rubble of a partially collapsed wing of the facility, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that the number of casualties was not yet known.