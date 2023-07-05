Wimbledon order of play and Thursday’s schedule
After the drama of the Just Stop Oil incidents on Wednesday, Andy Murray returns to Centre Court on Thursday
Andy Murray resumes his Wimbledon campaign on Thursday when he tackles Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round.
The Greek had to battle through a five-set thriller with Dominic Thiem late on Wednesday night, handing the Briton a possible advantage with the added rest from Tuesday’s routine win over Ryan Peniston.
“He's someone that I respect,” Tsitsipas said of Murray. “Obviously he's older than me. He has done great things in tennis. I'm looking forward to this match. I hope there's plenty for me to learn. Regardless of the outcome, I feel like I really want to go out there and give it a shot and aim for being super strong and disciplined in that match because it will require lots of that. If I'm in there persistent and focused on my goal, I feel like anything is possible.”
More British interest comes in the shape of Liam Broady, who faces a tough task against Casper Ruud. While the queen of SW19, Elena Rybakina, resumes her title defence against Alizé Cornet.
Here is Thursday’s intended order of play
CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START
L. Broady (GBR) v C. Ruud (NOR) 4
A. Cornet (FRA) v E. Rybakina (KAZ) 3
A. Murray (GBR) v S. Tsitsipas (GRE) 5
No.1 COURT - 13:00 START
A. Zverev (GER) 19 v G. Brouwer (NED)
S. Stephens (USA) v D. Vekic (CRO) 20
J. Pegula (USA) 4 v C. Bucsa (ESP)
