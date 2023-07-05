Wimbledon order of play and Thursday’s schedule

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray resumes his Wimbledon campaign on Thursday when he tackles Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round.

The Greek had to battle through a five-set thriller with Dominic Thiem late on Wednesday night, handing the Briton a possible advantage with the added rest from Tuesday’s routine win over Ryan Peniston.

“He's someone that I respect,” Tsitsipas said of Murray. “Obviously he's older than me. He has done great things in tennis. I'm looking forward to this match. I hope there's plenty for me to learn. Regardless of the outcome, I feel like I really want to go out there and give it a shot and aim for being super strong and disciplined in that match because it will require lots of that. If I'm in there persistent and focused on my goal, I feel like anything is possible.”

More British interest comes in the shape of Liam Broady, who faces a tough task against Casper Ruud. While the queen of SW19, Elena Rybakina, resumes her title defence against Alizé Cornet.

Here is Thursday’s intended order of play

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START

L. Broady (GBR) v C. Ruud (NOR) 4

A. Cornet (FRA) v E. Rybakina (KAZ) 3

A. Murray (GBR) v S. Tsitsipas (GRE) 5

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START

A. Zverev (GER) 19 v G. Brouwer (NED)

S. Stephens (USA) v D. Vekic (CRO) 20

J. Pegula (USA) 4 v C. Bucsa (ESP)