Wimbledon order of play and Sunday’s schedule

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek return to headline the action on Centre Court on middle Sunday

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 08 July 2023 23:46
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year's Wimbledon? | You Ask The Questions

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek return to top billing on Centre Court as the fourth round of the Championships get underway on the tournament’s middle Sunday.

Djokovic will continue his bid for a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title and the big-serving Polish player Hubert Hurkacz is set to be his toughest challenge yet at the All England Club.

The Serbian, who raced past Stan Wawrinka on Saturday night, has yet to drop a set this week and will look to extend his winning run at Wimbledon to 32 matches against the 17th seed.

Swiatek takes on the Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, while Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina faces former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka as she looks to continue her comeback run.

Here is Sunday’s intended order of play:

Today’s order of play

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START (8:30 ET)

1. Andrey Rublev [7] vs Alexander Bublik (KAZ) [23]

2.Iga Swiatek (POL) [1] v Belinda Bencic (SUI)

3. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [17] v Novak Djokovic (SER) [1]

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START (8:00 ET)

1. Jessica Pegula (USA) [4] v Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)

2. Jannik Sinner (ITA) [8] v Daniel Galan (COL)

3. Victoria Azarenka [19] v Elina Svitolina (UKR)

No.2 COURT - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)

1. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) vs Marie Bouzkova (CZE) [32]

Not before 12:30

2. Frances Tiafoe (USA) [10] vs Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [21] T/F 2/6 3/6 2/1

3. Roman Safiullin 87 vs Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [26] 89

No.3 COURT - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)

1 Petros Tsitsipas (GRE) / Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Arthur Fils (FRA) / Luca Van Assche (FRA) T/F 7/6(3) 4/6 0/0

Not before 12:30

2 Anastasia Potapova [22] vs Mirra Andreeva T/F 0/0

3 Michael Venus (NZL) / Bianca Andreescu (CAN) vs Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) / Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

4 Anastasia Detiuc (CZE) / Andrea Gamiz (VEN) vs Coco Gauff (USA) / Jessica Pegula (USA) [2]

COURT 12 - 11:00 START

1 Jamie Murray (GBR) / Michael Venus (NZL) [13] vs Alexander Erler (AUT) / Lucas Miedler (AUT)

Not before 12:30

2 Liam Broady (GBR) / Jonny O'Mara (GBR) 11 vs Francisco Cabral (POR) / Rafael Matos (BRA) 12 T/F 1/1

3 Jamie Murray (GBR) / Taylor Townsend (USA) vs Jan Zielinski (POL) / Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) [3]

Not before 17:00

4 Alex De Minaur (AUS) / Katie Boulter (GBR) vs Joran Vliegen (BEL) / Yifan Xu (CHN)

COURT 18 - 11:00 START

1 Leylah Fernandez (CAN) / Taylor Townsend (USA) [6] vs Caroline Garcia (FRA) / Luisa Stefani (BRA)

2 Laslo Djere (SRB) / Christopher O'Connell (AUS) vs Sander Gille (BEL) / Joran Vliegen (BEL) [12]

3 Marcel Granollers (ESP) / Horacio Zeballos (ARG) [15] vs Petros Tsitsipas (GRE) / Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) or Arthur Fils (FRA) / Luca Van Assche (FRA)

For the full order of play, click here

