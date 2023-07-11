Wimbledon order of play and Tuesday’s schedule

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The quarter-finals of Wimbledon are upon us, with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek both in action on Tuesday as the favourites continue their respective bids for the singles trophies.

Defending men’s champion Djokovic will play for the third day in a row, as he faces seventh seed Andrey Rublev after overcoming Hubert Hurkacz across two days. Djokovic, a seven-time champion in SW19, led the big-serving Pole by two sets to one on Sunday night but could not see off Hurkacz before the 11pm curfew. The world No 2 then dropped a set upon the resumption of their fourth-round clash on Monday, before ultimately winning in four.

In Tuesday’s other men’s singles quarter-final, eighth seed Jannik Sinner faces Russia’s Roman Safiullin, who has been one of the surprise stories of the competition. Safiullin is ranked 92nd in the world but has already beaten seeded players at this edition of the tournament: Roberto Bautista Agut and Denis Shapovalov.

In the women’s quarter-finals, world No 1 Swiatek goes up against Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, who overcame Belarusian Victoria Azarenka in the last round, with the players refraining from shaking hands before the latter was booed off the court. Also, fourth seed Jessica Pegula of America takes on Marketa Vondrousa.

Here’s Tuesday’s intended order of play.

Tuesday’s order of play

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START (8:30 ET)

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) [1] vs Elina Svitolina (UKR)

2. Andrey Rublev [7] vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2]

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START (8:00 ET)

1. Jessica Pegula (USA) [4] vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

2. Jannik Sinner (ITA) [8] vs Roman Safiullin

3. Kim Clijsters (BEL) / Martina Hingis (SUI) vs Francesca Schiavone (ITA) / Roberta Vinci (ITA)

No.2 COURT - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)

1. Marcel Granollers (ESP) / Horacio Zeballos (ARG) [15] vs Robert Galloway (USA) / Lloyd Harris (RSA)

2. Bob Bryan (USA) / Mike Bryan (USA) vs Sebastien Grosjean (FRA) / Radek Stepanek (CZE)

3. Jamie Murray (GBR) / Michael Venus (NZL) [13] vs Hugo Nys (MON) / Jan Zielinski (POL) [4]

4. Caroline Garcia (FRA) / Luisa Stefani (BRA) vs Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) / Barbora Strycova (CZE)

No.3 COURT - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)

1. Caroline Dolehide (USA) / Shuai Zhang (CHN) [16] vs Oksana Kalashnikova (GEO) / Iryna Shymanovich

2. Wesley Koolhof (NED) / Neal Skupski (GBR) [1] vs Max Purcell (AUS) / Jordan Thompson (AUS)

3. Johanna Konta (GBR) / Sania Mirza (IND) vs Andrea Petkovic (GER) / Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK)

COURT 12 (SHOW COURT) - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)

1. Viktor Frydrych (GBR) vs Darwin Blanch (USA) [9]

2. David Pel (NED) / Reese Stalder (USA) vs Rohan Bopanna (IND) / Matthew Ebden (AUS) [6]

3. Cara Black (ZIM) / Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) vs Daniela Hantuchova (SVK) / Laura Robson (GBR)

4. Jonny O’Mara (GBR) / Olivia Nicholls (GBR) vs Matthew Ebden (AUS) / Ellen Perez (AUS) [5]

COURT 18 (SHOW COURT) - 11:30 START (6:30 ET)

1. Goran Ivanisevic (CRO) / Iva Majoli (CRO) vs Mark Woodforde (AUS) / Martina Navratilova (USA)

2. Andre Sa (BRA) / Bruno Soares (BRA) vs Tommy Haas (GER) / Mark Philippoussis (AUS)

3. Matwe Middelkoop (NED) / Aldila Sutjiadi (INA) vs Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) / Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

4. Mansour Bahrami (FRA) / Marion Bartoli (FRA) vs Thomas Enqvist (SWE) / Anne Keothavong (GBR)