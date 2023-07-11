Wimbledon order of play and Wednesday’s schedule

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elena Rybakina faces Ons Jabeur in a rematch of last year’s Wimbledon final as the quarter-finals continue at the All England Club.

Rybakina defeated Jabeur in three sets to win her first grand-slam title last July but the Tunisian is out for “revenge” after looking impressive in her straight-sets win against Petra Kvitova.

The men’s action is highlighted by Carlos Alcaraz facing young rival Holger Rune in the first Wimbledon quarter-final in the Open era to be played between two players under the age of 21.

Christopher Eubanks will look to pull off another upset as the unseeded American faces Daniil Medvedev, following shock wins against Cameron Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas so far.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka will look to return to the Wimbledon semi-finals as the second seed faces in-form Madison Keys. The Belarusian reached the final four in 2021 before she was banned from competing at the Championships last year.

Here is Wednesday’s intended order of play

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START (8:30 ET)

1. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [3] vs Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6]

2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] vs Holger Rune (DEN) [1]

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START (8:00 ET)

1. Aryna Sabalenka [2] vs Madison Keys (USA) [25]

2. Daniil Medvedev [3] vs Christopher Eubanks (USA)