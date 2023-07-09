Wimbledon order of play and Monday’s schedule

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mouth-watering clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Berrettini highlights the fourth-round action at Wimbledon as the second week of the Championships get underway.

Berrettini is enjoying a spectacular return to form two years on from reaching the Wimbledon final and the big-serving Italian will be a huge test of Alcatraz’s title ambitions.

The world No 1 defeated another huge server in Nicolas Jarry in the third round but Berrettini represents a step up in class, and has looked impressive in straight-sets wins over Alex de Minaur and Alexander Zverev.

It will follow the match of the day on the women’s draw as two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova battles last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur, who is beginning to rediscover her form after coming from a set down to defeat Bianca Andreescu in the previous round.

There is also the resumption of Novak Djokovic’s fourth-round match with Hubert Hurkacz to fit in, with the defending champion taking a two-set lead into Monday after play was suspeded due to the Wimbledon curfew.

Here’s Monday’s intended order of play.

Today’s order of play

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START (8:30 ET)

1. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) [13] vs Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [3]

Not before 14:30

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB [2] vs Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [17] TF - 7-6 7-6

3. Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6] v Petra Kvitova (CZE) [9]

4. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] v Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START (8:00 ET)

1. Daniil Medvedev [3] v Jiri Lehacka (CZE)

2. Ekaterina Alexandrova [21] v Aryna Sabalenka [2]

3. Grigor Dmitrov (BUL) [21] v Holger Rune (DEN) [6]

No.2 COURT - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)

1. Madison Keys (USA) [25] vs Mirra Andreeva

2. Christopher Eubanks (USA) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5]