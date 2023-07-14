Wimbledon prize money: How much players earn by round in 2023
The total prize money pool has increased ahead of this year’s Championships
The total prize money for this year’s Wimbledon across the men’s and women’s singles tournaments is up to a record £32,154,000.
It represents an increase of 10.9 per cent from 2022 and the total amount will be split equally across the men’s and women’s tournaments.
The winners of the men’s and women’s singles will take home a record £2.35m, which is an increase of 17.5 per cent on what Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina won in 2022.
The runners-up are guaranteed £1.175m for making the final, while the prize money for reaching the first round of the tournament’s main draw stands at £55,000 - even if you lose and exit the competition without winning a single match.
Wimbledon 2023 prize money
Men’s and women’s singles
Winner
£2,350,000
Runner-up
£1,175,000
Semi-Finalists
£600,000
Quarter-Finalists
£340,000
Fourth Round
£207,000
Third Round
£131,000
Second Round
£85,000
First Round
£55,000
Total prize money
£32,154,000
