Wimbledon prize money: How much players earn by round in 2023

The total prize money pool has increased ahead of this year’s Championships

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 15 July 2023 11:07
Wimbledon: Highlights from day 11 at tennis tournament

The total prize money for this year’s Wimbledon across the men’s and women’s singles tournaments is up to a record £32,154,000.

It represents an increase of 10.9 per cent from 2022 and the total amount will be split equally across the men’s and women’s tournaments.

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles will take home a record £2.35m, which is an increase of 17.5 per cent on what Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina won in 2022.

The runners-up are guaranteed £1.175m for making the final, while the prize money for reaching the first round of the tournament’s main draw stands at £55,000 - even if you lose and exit the competition without winning a single match.

The sums in the doubles is far lower however, with the total prize money for the men’s and women’s doubles, across two events is £5,164,000, and £448,000 for the mixed doubles.

Wimbledon 2023 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles

Winner

£2,350,000

Runner-up

£1,175,000

Semi-Finalists

£600,000

Quarter-Finalists

£340,000

Fourth Round

£207,000

Third Round 

£131,000

Second Round

£85,000

First Round

£55,000

Total prize money

£32,154,000

