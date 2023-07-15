Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The total prize money for this year’s Wimbledon across the men’s and women’s singles tournaments is up to a record £32,154,000.

It represents an increase of 10.9 per cent from 2022 and the total amount will be split equally across the men’s and women’s tournaments.

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles will take home a record £2.35m, which is an increase of 17.5 per cent on what Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina won in 2022.

FOLLOW LIVE - Wimbledon latest scores and updates

The runners-up are guaranteed £1.175m for making the final, while the prize money for reaching the first round of the tournament’s main draw stands at £55,000 - even if you lose and exit the competition without winning a single match.

The sums in the doubles is far lower however, with the total prize money for the men’s and women’s doubles, across two events is £5,164,000, and £448,000 for the mixed doubles.

Wimbledon 2023 prize money