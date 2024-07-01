Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wimbledon 2024 prize money: How much do players earn round-by-round?

The total prize money pool increased for this year’s Championships

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 01 July 2024 14:45
Comments
Close
Andy Murray gives health update ahead of Wimbledon decision

The total prize money at Wimbledon has reached £50m for the first time ahead of the 2024 Championships.

The winner of the men’s and women’s singles titles will take home a record £2.7m each, with the runner-ups earning £1.4m.

The prize money increases round-by-round, starting from £60,000 for reaching the first round - even if you don’t win.

Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova took home a record £2.35m last year, with the prize money for the men’s and women’s singles champion increasing by almost 15 per cent in 2024.

A total prize fund of £50m includes singles, doubles and wheelchair events and represents an 11.9 increase from last year. Here’s how it breaks down

Recommended

Men’s and women’s singles

Winner

£2,700,000

Runner-up

£1,400,000

Semi-finals

£715,000

Quarter-finals

£375,000

Fourth round

£226,000

Third round

£143,000

Second round

£93,000

First round

£60,000

Men’s and women’s doubles (per pair)

Winner

£650,000

Runner-up

£330,000

Semi-finals

£167,000

Quarter-finals

£84,000

Third round

£42,000

Second round

£25,000

First round

£15,750

Mixed doubles (per pair)

Winner

£130,000

Runner-up

£65,000

Semi-finals

£33,000

Quarter-finals

£17,000

Second round

£8,500

First round

£4,250

Men’s and women’s wheelchair singles

Winner

£65,000

Runner-up

£34,000

Semi-finals

£23,000

Quarter-finals

£15,500

First round

£10,000

Quad wheelchair singles

Winner

£65,000

Runner-up

£34,000

Semi-finals

£23,000

Quarter-finals

£15,500

Men’s and women’s wheelchair doubles (per pair)

Winner

£28,000

Runner-up

£14,000

Semi-finals

£8,500

Quarter-finals

£5,250

Quad wheelchair doubles (per pair)

Winner

£28,000

Runner-up

£14,000

Semi-finals

£8,500

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in