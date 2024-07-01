Wimbledon 2024 prize money: How much do players earn round-by-round?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The total prize money at Wimbledon has reached £50m for the first time ahead of the 2024 Championships.

The winner of the men’s and women’s singles titles will take home a record £2.7m each, with the runner-ups earning £1.4m.

The prize money increases round-by-round, starting from £60,000 for reaching the first round - even if you don’t win.

Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova took home a record £2.35m last year, with the prize money for the men’s and women’s singles champion increasing by almost 15 per cent in 2024.

A total prize fund of £50m includes singles, doubles and wheelchair events and represents an 11.9 increase from last year. Here’s how it breaks down

Men’s and women’s singles

Winner £2,700,000 Runner-up £1,400,000 Semi-finals £715,000 Quarter-finals £375,000 Fourth round £226,000 Third round £143,000 Second round £93,000 First round £60,000

Men’s and women’s doubles (per pair)

Winner £650,000 Runner-up £330,000 Semi-finals £167,000 Quarter-finals £84,000 Third round £42,000 Second round £25,000 First round £15,750

Mixed doubles (per pair)

Winner £130,000 Runner-up £65,000 Semi-finals £33,000 Quarter-finals £17,000 Second round £8,500 First round £4,250

Men’s and women’s wheelchair singles

Winner £65,000 Runner-up £34,000 Semi-finals £23,000 Quarter-finals £15,500 First round £10,000

Quad wheelchair singles

Winner £65,000 Runner-up £34,000 Semi-finals £23,000 Quarter-finals £15,500

Men’s and women’s wheelchair doubles (per pair)

Winner £28,000 Runner-up £14,000 Semi-finals £8,500 Quarter-finals £5,250

Quad wheelchair doubles (per pair)