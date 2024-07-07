Support truly

Wimbledon is set to be disrupted by rain and wind on Sunday as players, fans and ground staff battle the elements.

The UK’s summer has barely got off the ground and the tennis at SW19 has been affected this week by spells of rain and blustery winds.

Below-average temperatures are expected on Sunday, along with heavy rain and the potential for disruption to Wimbledon and the British Grand Prix in the afternoon.

Speaking on Saturday, Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said: “We’ve had quite a few heavy showers across the country today, there was some pretty heavy rain in the east but that’s cleared and left us with showers.

“There will be more, tomorrow is sunshine and showers across the whole of the UK, but not quite as windy as today. There will probably be disruption to play across Wimbledon tomorrow, mainly in the afternoon.”

With heavy rain forecast until 4pm, there are set to be “clear spells” in the evening.

The rain won’t be a problem for those on Centre Court or Court No 1, where the roof will be closed. The roof will also shut out the wind and make for conditions more akin to an indoor court.

Raducanu looks to continue her impressive Wimbledon run as she returns to singles action against qualifier Lulu Sun, following her decision to withdraw from her mixed doubles match with Andy Murray.

Raducanu has matched her best performance at Wimbledon and reached the fourth round with an impressive victory over ninth seed Maria Sakkari, but pulled out of the mixed doubles citing wrist soreness.

The 21-year-old wanted to prioritise the singles and said after her 6-2 6-3 win over Sakkari that she is enjoying herself on the tennis court again following her US Open title three years ago.

Raducanu will be wary of the threat posed by Lulu Sun and knows her opponent well from the juniors. Sun is ranked 123rd in the world but has won six matches in a row from qualifying - including a win against eighth seed Qinwen Zheng.

The Met Office said a “strong jet stream in the Atlantic” is causing the changeable conditions this week.

For Sunday’s full order of play, click here.