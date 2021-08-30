✕ Close ‘His heartrate is sky high’: Jake Paul says Tyron Woodley underestimates him

YouTube star Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley will fight one another in a boxing match tonight, as the sport’s controversial crossover era continues, and the most highly-anticipated undercard bout sees Tommy Fury take on Anthony Taylor.

Fury – brother of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – is a former Love Island contestant and has so far amassed a professional record of 6-0 with four knockouts to his name. Meanwhile, Taylor – a sparring partner of Paul – has lost his only pro contest, and the American lost it via knockout.

Fury has been involved in a war of words with Paul on social media and the Briton could be next up for the American vlogger, if the pair win their respective contests at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio this evening.

Elsewhere on the card, British heavyweight Daniel Dubois is in action against Joe Cusumano.

Follow live updates below as Tommy Fury and Anthony Taylor go head-to-head in the boxing ring.