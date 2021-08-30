Tommy Fury vs Anthony Taylor LIVE: Latest fight updates as Love Island star takes on US newcomer
Follow all the action live as Tyson Fury’s brother takes on Jake Paul’s sparring partner in Cleveland
YouTube star Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley will fight one another in a boxing match tonight, as the sport’s controversial crossover era continues, and the most highly-anticipated undercard bout sees Tommy Fury take on Anthony Taylor.
Fury – brother of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – is a former Love Island contestant and has so far amassed a professional record of 6-0 with four knockouts to his name. Meanwhile, Taylor – a sparring partner of Paul – has lost his only pro contest, and the American lost it via knockout.
Fury has been involved in a war of words with Paul on social media and the Briton could be next up for the American vlogger, if the pair win their respective contests at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio this evening.
Elsewhere on the card, British heavyweight Daniel Dubois is in action against Joe Cusumano.
Follow live updates below as Tommy Fury and Anthony Taylor go head-to-head in the boxing ring.
Tommy Fury’s ring walk
Tommy Fury vs Anthony Taylor
Taylor is the first to make the ring walk. He looks pretty relaxed I’ve got to say.
Fury comes out. There are a few boos and hisses but nothing all that intimidating.
Tommy Fury vs Anthony Taylor
The preliminary fight ended with Charles Conwell defeating Juan Carlos Rubio by third-round TKO stoppage. Now it’s time for the first fight of the night.
Tommy Fury vs Anthony Taylor.
Fury needs to win and needs to impose himself on this fight. Taylor has had just one professional fight in his career which he lost. Fury has a record of six wins from six fights. On paper this shouldn’t be close.
Tommy Fury on a possible fight with Jake Paul
There is also a deeper storyline potentially building for Fury who has traded barbs with Paul recently. Fury is reported to have signed a two-fight deal with US broadcaster Showtime, who inked Paul to their network earlier this year, and may get a chance at fighting the YouTuber next.
“Jake Paul doesn’t come into my mind once,” Fury said ahead of his fight with Anthony Taylor. “I’ve not thought about him. I don’t think about him. The only man I’ve thought about and have been thinking about for this whole training camp is Anthony Taylor.
"Sunday night, I’ll get the job done and whatever else lies ahead, we can think about then. Until then, this man is getting knocked out cold."
Tommy Fury up first
Tommy Fury makes his US debut on the undercard tonight as he fights Anthony Taylor on the undercard. Taylor is a former MMA fighter but never held any titles.
He’s also been a sparring partner for Jake Paul and used a few of the YouTubers tactics in trying to wind up the Love Island star during the build-up to fight night.
The bout will be four rounds with a possible fight against Paul on the cards if Fury wins.
John Fury on how far Tommy Fury can go in boxing
“From where he's at now, he's a six-fight novice, it's too early to tell. Until you step up to British, European, we're a way off that. He's still learning. 22 years old, we've got no rush with him. Good things will come to those who wait. He's got everything, he's marketable, he can punch, he can box. Whether he can do what Tyson has done, I don't know, Tyson is a unicorn.”
Iron Mike backs Jake Paul
Mike Tyson, one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time, has backed Jake Paul to beat Tyron Woodley tonight adding that Woodley is after one last payday.
Speaking on his podcast, Iron Mike sided with Paul against the former UFC welterweight champion.
“Jake’s gonna beat him,” Tyson said confidently. “Woodley’s not a puncher like that, that’s why he wants to fight this guy, to get his last payday probably.”
‘The easiest fight of my career'
Tyron Woodley meanwhile is latest UFC alum looking to avoid falling victim to former Disney Channel star Jake Paul.
He said: “Easiest fight of my career and biggest purse of my career all in one night.
“Basically, they brought me in to take out the trash. Can’t wait to shut this b***h up.
“This is getting done for the culture, the whole MMA/boxing community, to rid this guy of combat sports.”
That’s big talk but can he back it up?
Is Jake Paul the future of boxing?
YouTuber Jake Paul has claimed in the build-up to the fight that a win tonight would finally earn him some respect in the boxing community.
He said: “Tyron’s a good striker. He’s known for knocking people out but I think when I beat Tyron, people have to put respect on my name.
“But that’s not what I’m here for, to be honest. I already know how good I am. I know that this is going to be another easy fight.
“That’s why Showtime is in business with me. You’re looking at the future of boxing.”
John Fury on Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
“It’s a new audience, they’re bringing good stuff to the table.
“We don’t know what they will bring until they bring it. There’s so much suspense.
“It’s a takeover!”
