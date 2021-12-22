UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira ‘waiting for Conor McGregor in May’

Charles Oliveira says he is “waiting” to fight Conor McGregor and wants the bout to take place in May next year.

Brazilian Oliveira retained his UFC lightweight title against Dustin Poirier this month and says he’s willing to wait until McGregor is back in action to take to the Octagon again.

The Irish star is still recovering from the broken leg he suffered in his trilogy fight against Poirier in July but has said he is targeting a return in summer 2022.

Oliveira told Sherdog: “May would be a wonderful date. Conor challenged me asking a date, and tweeted Ireland vs Brazil 2, [referencing McGregor’s 2015 win against Jose Aldo].

“Not only him, but also myself and all the world wants to see that fight. So let’s make it happen. I’m waiting for him in May.

“It may be in welterweight, lightweight or middleweight – with my title on the line or not. Just choose and I’ll be ready.”

Former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is currently the No1 contender in the division, while McGregor is ranked ninth.

Gaethje’s decision victory over Michael Chandler in a fight of the year contender in November led UFC president Dana White to essentially confirm Gaethje as Oliveira’s next challenger.

Oliveira said: “Gaethje was knocked out by Poirier, who I just submitted. He was almost knocked out by Chandler, who I beat via TKO.

“But I’m a UFC employee. If they choose that I should fight Gaethje next, I’ll be ready, too.”