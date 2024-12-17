Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Conor McGregor claims he has agreed to fight Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India to delay his UFC comeback.

The former two-weight UFC champion has been inactive since having his leg broken in defeat to Dustin Poirier in 2021.

His return to the octagon was further complicated last month after being ordered to pay almost €250,000 to a woman who accused him of rape, with two companies dropping him from their promotion.

It follows a planned comeback against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June falling through after McGregor withdrew due to an injured foot, but a surprise return to action in 2025 appears to be in the works.

“The rumors of a bout with [Ilia] Topurio are false,” McGregor said on X.

“I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon.”

open image in gallery Conor McGregor claims he could box in an exhibition bout before a UFC return ( Getty Images )

Paul has competed in four exhibition boxing fights, with a loss and draw to KSI, a non-scored bout against Floyd Mayweather and victory against MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

But after enormous success in the WWE, having claimed the U.S. Championship in November 2023 and impressed in a number of high-profile matches during PPV events, a return to boxing could be in the works.

McGregor has one professional boxing bout on his record, the 2017 loss to Mayweather, which resulted in the American claiming a 10th-round TKO.

open image in gallery Logan Paul in action for the WWE ( Getty Images )

Nikita Hand, who accused the former UFC champion of raping her in a Dublin hotel six years ago, won her claim against McGregor last month – for damages in a High Court civil case.

McGregor, who had denied a claim that he “brutally raped and battered” her, said he would appeal against the verdict.