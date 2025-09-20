Conor McGregor confirms UFC return for White House card as opponent revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor McGregor has dropped the bombshell of his UFC return as he seemingly confirmed plans for him to fight at the White House.

US president Donald Trump, a friend of UFC chief Dana White, said this summer that he wants to host a fight event in 2026 – to celebrate Independence Day and 250 years of the nation’s existence.

McGregor has not fought since suffering back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021, becoming notorious for his exploits out of the cage in the years that have followed, but had previously expressed a desire to compete on the card.

And after dropping out of Ireland’s presidential race last week, curtailing his time in politics for now, McGregor has appeared to turned focus back to combat ahead of the mega-event.

Conor McGregor has seemingly confirmed his return to the Octagon ( Getty Images )

"The Mac is excited to be back,” he told Fox News. “I'm on it (the White House card), this is me.”

McGregor also disclosed his planned opponent for the event, reigniting hostilities with former rival Michael Chandler, who he was scheduled to fight in 2024 before McGregor broke his toe just two weeks out from fight night.

“Michael Chandler and myself,” McGregor added, speaking on who he will share the cage with. “We've done The Ultimate Fighter. We’ve had a good back and forth. He's a good, tough guy."

White added that McGregor has been locked in conversation over fighting at the White House, although did not explicitly confirm that a fight was in place for the Irishman.

"We'll build the greatest card of all time for the White House card,” White said.

“Conor and I have been talking consistently. Conor wants this fight bad and when you get to a level Conor is at, you have to find things that motivate you and the White House card definitely motivates him."

McGregor indicated his intention to return after reports of a White House fight inspired him to re-enter the drug-test pool.

The Irishman was once the posterboy of the MMA world, taking the sport to new heights as a former two division-champion in the UFC.

McGregor’s career has been marred by legal issues in recent years, however. In November, a civil-court jury found that the 37-year-old was liable for sexual assault in 2018. McGregor continues to deny the allegations against him but lost an appeal against the verdict in July.