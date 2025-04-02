Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After the collapse of the planned UFC Kansas City main event, Ian Machado Garry will fight Carlos Prates in the new headliner, it has been confirmed.

Former champion Jamahal Hill was due to face ex-title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr at light-heavyweight, but an injury to Hill forced the cancellation of that bout.

As a result, a new main event was needed, and UFC president Dana White revealed that contest on Tuesday (1 April).

The new headliner pits Machado Garry against Prates in a surprising welterweight match-up, as the Irishman risks his ranking against the latter.

Machado Garry will enter the T-Mobile Center as the division’s No 7-ranked fighter, while Prates is down at No 13.

Furthermore, Machado Garry is stepping up on short notice for the second fight in a row, having fought Shavkat Rakhmonov on three weeks’ notice in December.

The Irishman, 27, lost a narrow decision in that fight, which was deemed a No 1 contender’s bout, as Machado Garry replaced injured champion Belal Muhammad, who was due to defend his belt against Rakhmonov.

open image in gallery Ian Machado Garry (left) during his close loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov ( Getty Images )

In a strange turn of events, however, Rakhmonov is now injured and unable to challenge Muhammad, meaning Jack Della Maddalena gets a title shot in May. Machado Garry recently said he was “livid” that he won’t be in the next title fight, despite his loss to Rakhmonov.

That makes his decision to face lower-ranked Prates even more surprising. While Prates, 31, is the older fighter, he is seen as a rising threat in the division, having gone 4-0 since debuting in the UFC last February – winning all of those fights by knockout to extend his overall win streak to 11.

open image in gallery Carlos Prates (left) stopped Li Jingliang in August as part of a long win streak ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Machado Garry’s defeat by Rakhmonov was the first of his professional career. Prior to that bout, which Machado Garry nearly came from behind to win, he was 8-0 in the UFC since his 2021 debut.

Prates’s overall record stands at 21-6, while Machado Garry’s is 15-1.