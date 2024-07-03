Britain’s Jai Herbert looks to gain UFC momentum with Rolando Bedoya fight in Abu Dhabi
The Wolverhampton lightweight is 1-1-1 in his last three bouts
Britain’s Jai Herbert will look to get back to winning ways on 3 August, when he faces Rolando Bedoya in Abu Dhabi.
The Wolverhampton lightweight (12-5-1) is 1-1-1 in his last three fights and last competed 12 months ago, losing to Fares Ziam via decision.
Four months earlier, the 36-year-old drew with Ludovit Klein, having previously beaten Kyle Nelson on points in July 2022.
Prior to that run, Herbert suffered a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria in London in March 2022, after knocking down the Georgian-Spaniard. Topuria later dropped down to featherweight and won the 145lb title this February.
Peru’s Bedoya is 14-3 as a professional and will enter Abu Dhabi on the back of two straight defeats. The 27-year-old lost to Song Kenan on points last August, after suffering a decision defeat by Khaos Williams in May.
Herbert vs Bedoya will play out at the Etihad Arena, on the undercard of a bantamweight clash between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov. That fight could determine the next title challenger at 135lb.
