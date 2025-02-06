Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has teased a “huge announcement”, with fans hoping for confirmation of a fight against Tom Aspinall.

On Wednesday (5 February), Jones tweeted: “In 24 hours I’ll be making a huge announcement! #Andstill.” Yet fans would be disappointed by anything other than news of a clash with Aspinall, who holds the interim heavyweight title.

Jones, 37, last fought in November, stopping heavyweight great Stipe Miocic to retain the regular title. That bout came one year after it was initially due to take place, as a torn pectoral muscle kept Jones out of action.

Shortly after Jones suffered his injury in November 2023, Aspinall knocked out Sergei Pavlovich to win the interim belt, seemingly setting him up for a unification fight with Jones. But the latter’s rescheduled meeting with Miocic led Aspinall to defend the interim gold in July – a rare move in the UFC.

Aspinall, fighting on home turf in Manchester, England, knocked out Curtis Blaydes to retain his title, but Jones remained dismissive of the 31-year-old before and after beating Miocic.

Therefore, the route to what should have been a guaranteed unification fight has been remarkably rocky. Fans have even called on Jones to vacate his belt or retire, if the American does not wish to face Aspinall.

It remains to be seen whether Jones vs Aspinall will be confirmed, but UFC commentator Jon Anik offered alternative theories on what Jones’s announcement could be.

open image in gallery Jon Jones celebrates beating Stipe Miocic with a spinning body kick ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Tom Aspinall (left) knocked out Curtis Blaydes in July to remain interim champ ( REUTERS )

Anik told Submission Radio on Thursday: “Well, if the announcement is not that he is fighting Tom Aspinall during International Fight Week this summer, then I’m not sure what our relative appetite is for said announcement.

“Now, certainly it stands to reason that there could be some major theatrical role or sponsorship agreement. I do believe that Jon Jones is going to make millions of dollars as an actor. I think the vocal quality, the appetite to act is such that he’s gonna do really well in that world.

“But can we all hope and pray and believe that Jon Jones vs Aspinall [will] headline International Fight Week 2025, what am I missing?”

Jones, a former two-time light-heavyweight champion, is considered by many fans and pundits to be the greatest fighter in UFC history. However, his career has been marred by numerous failed drug tests and multiple run-ins with the law. His sole loss in MMA came via disqualification in 2009.

Meanwhile, Aspinall has built a record of 15-3, securing all of his wins via stoppage. His only UFC defeat came via injury in 2023, in his first fight with Blaydes.