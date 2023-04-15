How to watch Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen online and on TV tonight

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Max Holloway will aim to get back to winning ways on Saturday, when he takes on Britain’s Arnold Allen in a UFC Fight Night main event.

Former featherweight champion Holloway failed to regain the belt in his last fight, as he fell to 0-3 against the man who dethroned him, Alexander Volkanovski.

But the Hawaiian has been faultless against every other featherweight he has fought since 2013, including Jose Aldo (twice), Frankie Edgar, Brian Ortega, and current interim champion Yair Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Allen wants to take another step towards becoming Britain’s next UFC champion, after teammate Leon Edwards won welterweight gold in 2022 and retained it in March. The Ipswich fighter has won 12 fights in a row, including 10 in the UFC, and overcame Calvin Kattar last time out.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday 15 April, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The prelims will begin at 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET), with the main card following at 1.30am BST on Sunday 16 April (5.30pm PT, 7.30pm CT, 8.30pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Holloway – 11/20

Allen – 29/20

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Ipswich’s Arnold Allen has won 12 fights in a row, including 10 in the UFC (Getty Images)

Main card

Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen (featherweight)

Edson Barboza vs Billy Quarantillo (featherweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs Azamat Murzakanov (light-heavyweight)

Tanner Boser vs Ion Cutelaba (light-heavyweight)

Pedro Munhoz vs Chris Gutierrez (bantamweight)

Clay Guida vs Rafa Garcia (lightweight)

Prelims

Bill Algeo vs TJ Brown (featherweight)

Brandon Royval vs Matheus Nicolau (flyweight)

Zak Cummings vs Ed Herman (light-heavyweight)

Gillian Robertson vs Piera Rodriguez (women’s strawweight)

Lando Vannata vs Daniel Zellhuber (lightweight)

Bruna Brasil vs Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight)

Aaron Phillips vs Gaston Bolanos (bantamweight)

Joselyne Edwards vs Lucie Pudilova (women’s bantamweight)