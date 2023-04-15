Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen LIVE: Latest UFC updates and results

✕ Close UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal praises Donald Trump as former president watches from ringside

Follow live as Max Holloway and Arnold Allen square off in a UFC Fight Night main event tonight.

Former champion Holloway is looking to bounce back from his third defeat by reigning title holder Alexander Volkanovski, while British contender Allen is out to secure a shot at the gold.

Last time out, Ipswich fighter Allen pressured Calvin Kattar to the point that the American sustained an injury, while Holloway’s third clash with Volkanovski went the same way as their previous meetings – with “Alexander The Great” winning on points.

Hawaiian Holloway, 31, is keen to prove that he is still capable of a title run, while Allen, 29, is seeking a 13th straight win and his biggest scalp to date.

