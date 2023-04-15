Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Max Holloway takes on a fresh test on Saturday, as the former featherweight champion faces the high-flying Arnold Allen.

The pair will meet in a UFC Fight Night main event in Kansas City, as Holloway looks to bounce back from his third loss to Alexander Volkanovski – the man who dethroned him – while Britain’s Allen seeks a 13th straight win.

With the exception of Volkanovski, Holloway has been faultless against every featherweight he has fought since 2013, including Jose Aldo (twice), Frankie Edgar, Brian Ortega, and current interim champion Yair Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Allen has won 12 straight fights – including 10 in the UFC – and overcame Calvin Kattar last time out, pressuring the American until Kattar picked up an injury. Allen is a teammate of welterweight champion Leon Edwards, and is aiming to follow in his footsteps to become just the third British UFC title holder ever.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday 15 April, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The prelims will begin at 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET), with the main card following at 1.30am BST on Sunday 16 April (5.30pm PT, 7.30pm CT, 8.30pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Holloway – 11/20

Allen – 29/20

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway (Getty Images)

Main card

Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen (featherweight)

Edson Barboza vs Billy Quarantillo (featherweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs Azamat Murzakanov (light-heavyweight)

Tanner Boser vs Ion Cutelaba (light-heavyweight)

Pedro Munhoz vs Chris Gutierrez (bantamweight)

Clay Guida vs Rafa Garcia (lightweight)

Prelims

Bill Algeo vs TJ Brown (featherweight)

Brandon Royval vs Matheus Nicolau (flyweight)

Zak Cummings vs Ed Herman (light-heavyweight)

Gillian Robertson vs Piera Rodriguez (women’s strawweight)

Lando Vannata vs Daniel Zellhuber (lightweight)

Bruna Brasil vs Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight)

Aaron Phillips vs Gaston Bolanos (bantamweight)

Joselyne Edwards vs Lucie Pudilova (women’s bantamweight)