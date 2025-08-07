Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael “Venom” Page has explained his decision to stay at middleweight for his next UFC fight, despite previously expressing an intention to drop back to welterweight.

A longtime welterweight fighter in Bellator, “MVP” debuted in the UFC in the same division in March 2024, outpointing Kevin Holland. But after losing a decision to Ian Machado Garry last June, Page’s next move was to head up to middleweight.

There, the Briton proved his doubters wrong by outpointing the highly-touted Shara Magomedov in February. And although Page told The Independent before that bout, “I’m fixated on getting business done [at welterweight],” his next fight will also take place at middleweight.

The kickboxing specialist, 38, will face former title challenger Jared Cannonier at UFC 319 on 16 August.

“I want all the smoke, I want to go where the smoke is,” Page told The Independent on Wednesday (6 August). “It feels like the guys in the welterweight division are not carrying any fire. It seems to be very political, it’s a bit too technical about who fights who.

“There’s even more people with even more claims of getting that title shot [than at middleweight], so a lot of people don't want to take those dangerous fights if they don’t have to. And to add to the welterweight division, Islam is moving up as well now, which just holds up the division even more.”

open image in gallery Michael Page (left) was too slick for Kevin Holland ( USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con )

Page was referring to Islam Makhachev, who vacated the lightweight title in May with the intention of challenging for the welterweight belt. Makhachev is due to get his chance later this year, facing champion Jack Della Maddalena – potentially at UFC 322 in November.

“In the middleweight division, there are just a lot of hungry guys wanting to make it to the top,” Page continued. “Everyone, it seems, is more excited to just fight and make big fights happen, continue to prove themselves. Even if they feel like they’re next in line [for a title shot], they’re still willing to take that extra fight to push them closer.

"I was just tried of waiting, so I said: ‘I’ve done it once [at middleweight], let me try it again.’ Until things are cleared up down there, I’ll just get some good fights at middleweight."

Discussing how comfortable he felt at 185lb in his bout with Magomedov, Page added: “I felt really good. It’s weird, because most of your camp [even at welterweight], you’re actually sparring at that weight [closer to 185lb]. So, although we cut down to whatever we cut down to, we never really stand around at [170lb]. So, it feels way more comfortable [at 185lb], because I’ve spent a lot more of my career – off-camera – at that weight.”

open image in gallery Page’s sole UFC loss came against Ian Machado Garry last year ( Getty Images )

Magomedov was the betting favourite against Page, entering that contest with an unbeaten record, but the latter’s kickboxing capabilities trumped the Russian’s.

“Even speaking to people afterwards, I knew he was the favourite,” Page said. “I didn’t go in there worried about that. I, and a lot of the British media, already knew it was a very good match-up for me. Anybody that’s willing to stand in front of me is gonna have a problem.”

Cannonier is also expected to stand in front of Page. The American, 41, is known for his heavy hands and previously fought at heavyweight and light-heavyweight.

“It’d be silly to overlook somebody of his calibre, who’s fought absolutely everybody,” Page said. “There’s not really been one [fight] where he’s been dominated. He’s given all those names, every single one of those amazing fighters, a great fight.

“Heavyweight to light-heavyweight to middleweight, and I’m coming up to middleweight, so you know he’s gonna be very strong.

open image in gallery Jared Cannonier (right) during his unsuccessful middleweight-title challenge, against Israel Adesanya in 2022 ( Getty Images )

“And he’s a person that’s going out on his shield. Even in his last fight: he got knocked down, it looked like it was going the other way, and he stuck in there, kept it going, then came back and won the fight himself.”

Cannonier’s last outing ended as a stoppage win over Gregory Rodrigues in February, with the “Killa Gorilla” sealing the finish early in round four. With that, Cannonier snapped a two-fight losing streak.

The American has fought a who’s who of middleweights, from former champions Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland, Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya – who held the title when he beat Cannonier – to contenders Kelvin Gastelum, Marvin Vettori, Jack Hermansson and Nassourdine Imavov.

UFC 319 will air live on TNT Sports and discovery+ on 16 August, with the prelims streaming on UFC Fight Pass.